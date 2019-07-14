Calamos Wealth Management Has Cut Stake in General Electric Co (GE) as Market Valuation Rose; Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Increases Position in Baidu (BIDU)

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 59.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 49,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,904 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $339,000, down from 83,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.37. About 37.44 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/03/2018 – Previous analysis of GE’s individual businesses cast doubt on the benefit from a breakup; 27/03/2018 – The jump comes a day after GE fell as far as $12.73 per share â€“ the lowest level since July 2009; 12/03/2018 – Immelt had 72% pay cut after plunging profits hit GE; 18/04/2018 – GE: `ULTRASONIC INSPECTIONS’ TO BE COMPLETED OVER NEXT 30 DAYS; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC INTO A DEFINITIVE PACT TO COMBINE W/ GE TRANSPORTATION; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: GE Will Be Only Nationwide Light-Bulb Supplier to U.S. Consumer Retail Outlets; 16/04/2018 – GE SIGNS $300M TRANSACTIONAL SERVICES DEAL; 20/04/2018 – General Electric earnings beat, but revenue falls short; 24/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC DOESN’T PLAN TO CUT DIVIDEND AGAIN – CNBC, CITING; 24/04/2018 – General Electric to trial world’s largest wind turbine in Britain

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 12,254 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 52,254 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.61 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $114.9. About 2.56 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu Trades Actively; 18/05/2018 – CHINA’S BAIDU SAYS LU Ql STEPS DOWN AS COMPANY’S COO; 24/04/2018 – Chinese tech giants, government under fire for ‘men only’ job ads; 20/05/2018 – Baidu Has Biggest Loss Since October; Chinese ADRs Friday; 26/04/2018 – Baidu Planning to Dispose of Majority Equity Stake in Fincl Service Business; 29/03/2018 – Brazilian Court Convicts Giant App Company Baidu of Unfair Competition; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Rev $3.33B; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – QTRLY REVENUE FROM BAIDU CORE REACHED RMB 16.1 BLN, UP 26% , WHILE REVENUE FROM IQIYI REACHED RMB 4.9 BLN, UP 57%; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will Continue to Serve as Vice Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 20/03/2018 – Skyworth and Baidu Established Strategic Partnership

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $3.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 9,265 shares to 15,735 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 22,601 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,399 shares, and cut its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (Prn).

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Digital Advertising Revenue Struggles In Weibo And Baidu – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Investors Should Not Expect Nio Stock to Keep Cruising Higher – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “BIDU June 2020 Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ford’s Sales in China Fell Again, But It’s Not All Bad – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Baidu Showcases Major Advances in AI Assistant Ecosystem with DuerOS 5.0 and New Product Innovation – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,360 shares to 97,944 shares, valued at $5.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) by 30,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks has invested 0.08% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Ny State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.33% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Broderick Brian C invested 0.2% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 178,161 are held by Peapack Gladstone Fincl. New England Research And Mngmt reported 37,455 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. 1St Source Comml Bank reported 141,512 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Wealthquest has 55,325 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Valley Advisers has 46,724 shares. Holt Cap Lc Dba Holt Cap Prtn LP owns 67,100 shares. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 0.25% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Letko Brosseau And Associates invested in 8.11M shares or 0.81% of the stock. Fayez Sarofim & reported 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 2.18 million are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Utd Fire Grp Inc has invested 1.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 21.60 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.