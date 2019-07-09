Calamos Wealth Management Has Cut Pepsico (PEP) Position by $4.30 Million as Stock Rose; Williams Cos Del (WMB) Shareholder Tiedemann Wealth Management Increased Holding

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 31.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 113,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 477,710 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72 million, up from 364,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $28.44. About 4.86 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES MAY BE REQUIRED TO EITHER PAY CO A FEE OF UPTO $410 MLN; 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO ALAN ARMSTRONG COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Williams Partners L.P. Acquisition; 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Places Williams Companies on Rating Watch Positive

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 67.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 35,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,899 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, down from 52,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $132.56. About 4.55M shares traded or 8.66% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6,444 shares to 48,766 shares, valued at $4.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 20,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $273,275 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.