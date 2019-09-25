Calamos Wealth Management Has Cut Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $332,071; Share Price Declined; Stevens Capital Management LP Holding In Paccar (PCAR) Was Has Increased

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 1431.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 142,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The hedge fund held 152,832 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.95 million, up from 9,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $68.47. About 1.68 million shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 01/05/2018 – PACCAR Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating for Paccar Financial Corp., Paccar Financial Europe and Paccar Financial PLC; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q U.S., Canada Class 8 Truck Industry Orders More Than Doubled; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Cash Generated From Operations $528.5M; 25/04/2018 – PACCAR INC PCAR.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 2,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 30,999 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.32 million, down from 33,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.99. About 2.81 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Itâ€™s Time to Short Johnson & Johnson Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Thereâ€™s a Lot More Trouble Looming for JNJ Stock Than You Might Think – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How Rising Litigation Charges Are Impacting Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings – Forbes” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 88,699 were reported by Blue Chip Prtn. Mackenzie Fincl has invested 1.14% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lincluden Mgmt Ltd holds 0.44% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 49,309 shares. Jacobs Com Ca reported 1.36% stake. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Llc holds 50,745 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdg Limited holds 2,100 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 25,032 shares. Burgundy Asset Mngmt holds 3.39% or 2.44M shares in its portfolio. Nuance Invs Lc reported 224,711 shares. Amer Asset Management invested in 3,284 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Coldstream Capital Mngmt reported 51,325 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Victory Incorporated accumulated 525,331 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Rbo And Co Ltd Liability reported 7.28% stake. City holds 34,173 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Sand Hill Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 48,442 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.37 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $741.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 11,953 shares to 16,077 shares, valued at $4.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity National Info Serv (NYSE:FIS) by 30,407 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,614 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold PCAR shares while 166 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 211.03 million shares or 0.15% more from 210.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Finance Service Advsr accumulated 0.02% or 71,199 shares. Hsbc Hldg Plc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Moreover, C M Bidwell & has 0.43% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 6,100 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP has 63,609 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Trexquant Ltd Partnership has 0.06% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Ajo Limited Partnership reported 2.02 million shares. First Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 1.17 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Franklin Resource accumulated 3,320 shares or 0% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Jpmorgan Chase invested 0.04% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Frontier Investment Mngmt Co holds 4,650 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Lc reported 91,697 shares. Nomura Holding holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 20,788 shares. 65 are held by City. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Limited Company holds 0.06% or 12,552 shares.