Calamos Wealth Management Has Cut Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position; 3 Analysts Bullish Allergan plc (AGN)

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 7.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 2,389 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Calamos Wealth Management Llc holds 30,999 shares with $4.32M value, down from 33,388 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $347.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 11.06 million shares traded or 51.49% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted

Among 8 analysts covering Allergan (NYSE:AGN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Allergan has $18900 highest and $13300 lowest target. $165.90’s average target is -0.34% below currents $166.47 stock price. Allergan had 22 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Thursday, May 9. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 9. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, May 8 report. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, September 12. Leerink Swann downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $18800 target in Thursday, July 18 report. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was maintained by UBS. See Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Synovus owns 304,451 shares. Covington Inv Advsr holds 1.36% or 29,879 shares. Centurylink Inv Management Company holds 29,769 shares or 1.62% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Tru Co owns 418,342 shares. Professional Advisory Services Inc accumulated 135,156 shares. Signalpoint Asset Limited Liability Corp invested 0.59% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). John G Ullman & Associate Inc invested 2.33% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Renaissance Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp has 0.92% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Forte Ltd Liability Adv reported 0.97% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va, Virginia-based fund reported 42,516 shares. Personal Advisors, a California-based fund reported 306,215 shares. Salem Inv Counselors Inc accumulated 152,687 shares or 1.96% of the stock. Smith Howard Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability owns 4,081 shares. Bright Rock Cap Mgmt owns 38,241 shares or 1.7% of their US portfolio. Carlson Cap Mgmt has 9,650 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) stake by 3,117 shares to 23,168 valued at $2.54M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Russell 1000 Etf (IWB) stake by 5,992 shares and now owns 8,903 shares. Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 13.03% above currents $131.65 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 11 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, April 17. As per Tuesday, August 27, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Monday, March 25. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $145 target. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, May 16. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Raymond James. The rating was initiated by Barclays Capital with “Hold” on Friday, June 21.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.46 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q2 2019. Its down 2.00, from 2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 1 investors sold Allergan plc shares while 3 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 20,340 shares or 20.57% less from 25,607 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Research invested in 0% or 33 shares. 145 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc has 3,982 shares. Ent holds 0% or 6 shares. Callahan Advisors Ltd Company accumulated 12,774 shares. Staley Advisers Incorporated owns 1,400 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cullinan Associate Inc holds 0.02% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio.

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, makes, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $54.62 billion. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, womenÂ’s health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as AlzheimerÂ’s disease.