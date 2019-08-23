Calamos Wealth Management Has Cut Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $5.64 Million as Share Price Declined; Lsv Asset Management Has Raised Its Gaming And Leisure Properties (GLPI) Stake by $78.07 Million

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 54.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 40,583 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 33,388 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67 million, down from 73,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $130.11. About 2.48 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS ACTIONS TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $0.6 TO $0.8 BLN IN ANNUAL PRE-TAX COST SAVINGS THAT WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY DELIVERED BY 2022; 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018

Lsv Asset Management increased its stake in Gaming And Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) by 200.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management bought 2.05 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 3.08M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.68 million, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Gaming And Leisure Properties Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $38.62. About 69,501 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure 1Q Profit Rises 3%; CFO To Retire; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Funds From Operations $121.9M; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – INTENDS TO ENGAGE A FIRM TO CONDUCT A SEARCH FOR A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018; 16/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS PURCHASE OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Acquires the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-WITH CLOSING OF DEAL, ELDORADO TO BUY OPERATING ASSETS OF THESE PROPERTIES, LEASE REAL ESTATE VIA NEW MASTER LEASE; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: GLPI to Acquire Tropicana Property Portfolio Except MontBleu Casino and Tropicana Arub; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Says Clifford’s Retirement to Be Effective Aug 31; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EBITDA $221.3M

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $700.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 23,427 shares to 126,088 shares, valued at $10.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 7,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,432 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithbridge Asset Management De invested in 42,956 shares or 3.61% of the stock. Biondo Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.32% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Kentucky Retirement Systems Fund holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 52,948 shares. Hilton Management Ltd Liability Com holds 3.61% or 191,069 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Partners Inc accumulated 101,612 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Patten And Patten Tn reported 1.44% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ajo LP owns 3.09 million shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 1,460 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advisors Inc holds 1.10 million shares. Sequoia Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.24% or 20,853 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Company has 10,579 shares. Fagan Associates accumulated 2.11% or 35,256 shares. 4,902 were accumulated by Lathrop Inv Mngmt. Moreover, Dock Street Asset Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1,766 shares. The Wisconsin-based Madison Investment Holdings Incorporated has invested 0.53% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.26 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 25% Return On Equity, Is Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson Could Turn Around After its Strong Earnings – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gaming And Leisure Properties: 7% Yield, Is It Stable? – Seeking Alpha” on April 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Names Steven T. Snyder Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on March 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Eldorado Resorts Completes Tropicana Entertainment Acquisition – Business Wire” on October 01, 2018. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Casino Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) by 268,700 shares to 24.68M shares, valued at $216.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 210,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.30 million were reported by Harris Associate Limited Partnership. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Com reported 0.89% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) stated it has 7,558 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co has 0% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 169 shares. Panagora Asset Management owns 93,985 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.02% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Financial Bank Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Ajo LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 106,363 shares. Sei Investments has 0.02% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). 2.15 million are owned by Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Wellington Management Group Inc Llp invested in 0% or 350,570 shares. 55,559 are owned by Investec Asset Mngmt North America. Geode Management Ltd Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.94M shares. Putnam Invs Llc has 0.45% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 5.02 million shares.