Calamos Wealth Management Has Cut Its Holding in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by $4.80 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Declined, Holder Spirit Of America Management Cut Position by $312,750

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 69.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 46,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 20,051 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, down from 66,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 6.53 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 2,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 8,860 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, down from 11,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.59 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ingalls & Snyder Lc stated it has 178,567 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 1.69% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Umb Retail Bank N A Mo has 1.1% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 257,050 shares. Moreover, Oxbow Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 0.54% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 31,901 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Llc reported 10.36 million shares stake. 23,011 were accumulated by Autus Asset Management Lc. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.36% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Johnson Counsel stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rowland & Invest Counsel Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 7,023 were accumulated by Liberty Cap Management. Mcf Advsr Lc stated it has 10,662 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Moreover, Marathon Asset Llp has 3.84% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2.06 million shares. Strategic Advsrs Lc holds 53,001 shares or 2.86% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 1.35% or 3.64 million shares in its portfolio. Trust Of Virginia Va reported 102,362 shares.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10M and $684.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 6,800 shares to 74,800 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 19,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25 billion for 16.51 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $248.48 million activity. Coombe Gary A had sold 22,264 shares worth $2.20M on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $895,500 was made by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13. PELTZ NELSON also sold $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. Matthew Price also sold $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 15.