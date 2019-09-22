Calamos Wealth Management Has Cut Its Anthem (ANTM) Position by $489,270 as Valuation Rose; Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Mackay Shields Trimmed Its Stake by $1.86 Million

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 14,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 585,564 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.87 million, down from 600,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 10.52 million shares traded or 92.40% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS IN CNBC INTERVIEW; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- REBRANDING COSTS FOR PRIVATE SERVICE STATIONS AND 6 BLN RAND REFINERY UPGRADE SOME CONDITIONS IN APPROVED SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA; 25/04/2018 – CVX: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 27/04/2018 – Chevron to Complete Sale of Southern Africa Refining, Marketing and Lubricant Assets Later This Yr; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP SEES UPSTREAM CASH MARGIN GROWS $1–2/BBL THROUGH 2020; 25/05/2018 – Storm Alberto triggers oil worker evacuation in U.S. Gulf; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PERMIAN UNCONVENTIONAL YE 2022 PRODUCTION OF 650 MBOED; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/13/2018 05:38 PM; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/17/2018 07:27 PM

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 63.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 1,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 1,010 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $285,000, down from 2,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $252.09. About 2.20M shares traded or 50.87% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Anthem, Inc.â€™s Senior Unsecured Notes – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Anthem, Inc. Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) in Recognition of its Commitment to Building A Healthier, More Sustainable Future – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Heico, Schlumberger And More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Anthem in the red on continued cost concerns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $741.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 3,117 shares to 23,168 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) by 4,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,563 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 13.13 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 16.44 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Energy Stocks to Trade After the Saudi Arabia Strikes – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron’s (CVX) Management on Barclays 2019 CEO Energy-Power Conference – Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Little short-term change likely for U.S. oil market, Chevron CEO says – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVX: Buy The Dips Of This Prime Oil Major – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $14.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rti Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) by 154,132 shares to 204,832 shares, valued at $870,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 37,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 244,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Anixter Intl Inc (NYSE:AXE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Merchants has 49,551 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt has 0.16% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 16,273 shares. B Riley Wealth Management owns 47,514 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance Communications, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 825,800 shares. Crawford Counsel accumulated 600,201 shares. Sageworth Trust holds 0.03% or 2,184 shares in its portfolio. Barbara Oil Com has 8,000 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Hennessy Advsr has invested 0.52% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 0.61% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hillsdale Investment Management invested in 800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. United Fire Incorporated invested in 5,000 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 288,122 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Check Cap Management Ca has invested 0.02% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Jpmorgan Chase & Com invested in 0.7% or 29.23M shares.