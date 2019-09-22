Calamos Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) as Share Price Rose; As Manpowergroup (MAN) Stock Declined, Mackay Shields Lifted by $13.50 Million Its Holding

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 15.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 3,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 23,168 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54 million, up from 20,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 15.44 million shares traded or 106.72% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (MAN) by 322.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 140,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.06% . The institutional investor held 184,123 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.79M, up from 43,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Manpowergroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $85.9. About 689,557 shares traded or 38.13% up from the average. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 1.57% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP 1Q EPS $1.45, EST. $1.64; 12/03/2018 – U.K. Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Survey (Table); 12/03/2018 – China Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook at +8%; 12/03/2018 – Romania Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 16/04/2018 – ManpowerGroup Launches Its Second Ready for Work 2018 Award in European Multi-Country Partnership with Junior Achievement; 22/03/2018 – REG-Restamax Plc: SMILE HENKILÖSTÖPALVELUT HAS BOUGHT A MAJORITY STAKE OF CONSTRUCTION-SECTOR HIRED LABOUR COMPANY ADICIO OY SPECIALISING IN FOREIGN MANPOWER; 28/05/2018 – EGYPT STATE COMPANY TO SELL UP TO 4 PCT OF ITS STAKE IN EASTERN TOBACCO ON CAIRO EXCHANGE -MINISTRY OF MANPOWER; 12/03/2018 – France Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP 1Q EPS EXCLUDING RESTRUCTURING COSTS $1.72; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.42B

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Interocean Ltd Liability owns 207,545 shares for 2.05% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.29% or 47,367 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt stated it has 74,134 shares or 2.94% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc has 0.23% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pennsylvania has invested 1.1% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Blue Edge Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 6,824 shares. 22,973 are owned by Girard Prtn Ltd. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.85% or 4.14 million shares. Bp Plc owns 298,000 shares. Moreover, Wade G W has 2.03% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 203,546 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.72% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tanaka Cap Management Incorporated has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). West Coast Finance Lc owns 0.1% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,860 shares. 117,601 are held by Colonial. Advisory Serv Network Limited Liability Co owns 74,285 shares.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $741.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 16,481 shares to 6,162 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Short (BSV) by 13,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,483 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us Etf (ACWX).

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $14.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 36,849 shares to 120,187 shares, valued at $17.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 26,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,257 shares, and cut its stake in Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES).