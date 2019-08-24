Calamos Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Facebook (FB) Position; Forest Hill Capital Increased Regions Finl New (RF) Position

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased Regions Finl Corp New (RF) stake by 9.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Forest Hill Capital Llc acquired 37,053 shares as Regions Finl Corp New (RF)’s stock rose 5.01%. The Forest Hill Capital Llc holds 435,059 shares with $6.16M value, up from 398,006 last quarter. Regions Finl Corp New now has $13.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.23% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $13.79. About 12.17M shares traded or 3.07% up from the average. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – NON-GAAP BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 11 PCT AT QTR-END VS 11 PCT AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 29/05/2018 – Regions Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial: Turner, 56, Will Succeed Chmn and CEO Grayson Hall; 09/04/2018 – Regions Earns Fannie Mae STAR Recognition for Assisting Homeowners and Excellence in Mortgage Servicing; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp. Names John Turner CEO Effective July 2, 2018; Grayson Hall To Serve As Executive Chairman; 26/03/2018 – Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q EPS 35c; 21/03/2018 – Regions Financial: Regions Bank Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Regions Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RF)

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 4.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Calamos Wealth Management Llc acquired 2,855 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Calamos Wealth Management Llc holds 72,121 shares with $12.02M value, up from 69,266 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $507.11B valuation. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33 million shares traded or 2.80% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Deadline White House: Breaking: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg acknowledges “huge mistake” as company reveals up to 87 million; 22/05/2018 – EU antitrust official sees more scrutiny for Facebook, others; 20/03/2018 – Facebook hit further as wider tech sector recovers; 30/05/2018 – Murdoch questioned the ad-based business model that Facebook has repeatedly defended; 20/03/2018 – Facebook security chief reportedly leaving company after clashes over Russian disinformationvia @cnbctech; 16/05/2018 – Wylie, a Whistleblower on His Former Employer, Previously Said Cambridge Improperly Stockpiled User Data From Facebook; 09/04/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP and Labaton Sucharow LLP Announce a Proposed Settlement of the Facebook, Inc. IPO Securities Litigation; 22/03/2018 – INTERNET ASSOCIATION SAYS FILES MOTION TO INTERVENE IN NET NEUTRALITY REPEAL CASE; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK ROUT CHOPS ABOUT $3 BILLION FROM FIVE TOP MUTUAL FUNDS; 25/03/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Facebook the victim, Spotify’s secret plans

Among 14 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $208.60’s average target is 17.36% above currents $177.75 stock price. Facebook had 31 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 9. The firm has “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt given on Tuesday, March 5. Mizuho maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. M Partners maintained it with “Buy” rating and $190 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by JMP Securities on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Nomura. Bank of America maintained the shares of FB in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Monday, February 25. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $185 target.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Facebook (FB) Down 9.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy Facebook (FB) Stock After Q2 Earnings Despite Antitrust Concerns? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “User Numbers Dispel the Bear Case for Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, CRM, FB – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Regions Financial (NYSE:RF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Regions Financial has $19.5 highest and $17 lowest target. $17.75’s average target is 28.72% above currents $13.79 stock price. Regions Financial had 14 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. The stock of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, April 22. Wedbush maintained Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) on Thursday, February 28 with “Neutral” rating. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $19 target in Thursday, February 28 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of RF in report on Monday, April 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating.