Calamos Wealth Management Decreased Raytheon Company (RTN) Position By $2.85 Million; Shorts at Parker Drilling Company (PKD) Raised By 106.36%

Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD) had an increase of 106.36% in short interest. PKD’s SI was 35,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 106.36% from 17,300 shares previously. With 73,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD)’s short sellers to cover PKD’s short positions. The stock increased 3.72% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $18.39. About 25,713 shares traded. Parker Drilling Company (NYSE:PKD) has declined 94.42% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 94.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PKD News: 01/05/2018 – PARKER DRILLING REPORTS 2018 1Q RESULTS; 01/05/2018 – Parker Drilling 1Q Rev $109.7M; 15/03/2018 Parker Drilling Company Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice from NYSE; 01/05/2018 – PARKER DRILLING 1Q LOSS/SHR 21C; 01/05/2018 – Parker Drilling 1Q Loss $29.7M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Parker Drilling Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKD); 15/03/2018 – Parker Drilling Co Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice From NYSE; 01/05/2018 – PARKER DRILLING 1Q REV. $109.7M, EST. $110.7M

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased Raytheon Company (RTN) stake by 72.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 16,481 shares as Raytheon Company (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Calamos Wealth Management Llc holds 6,162 shares with $1.07 million value, down from 22,643 last quarter. Raytheon Company now has $54.73B valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $196.51. About 509,573 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 13/03/2018 – Adriane M. Brown elected to Raytheon board of directors; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $9.70-EPS $9.90; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – AWARDED AN $83 MLN CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, TEST AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms; 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-LOCKHEED MARTIN EXECUTIVE SAYS GOAL IS TO GET GERMAN TLVS MISSILE DEFENCE PROGRAMME UNDER CONTRACT BY END OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – CONTRACT INCLUDES OPTIONS WHICH, IF EXERCISED, WOULD BRING CUMULATIVE VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $362.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon quarterly profit rises about 26 pct on lower taxes; 28/03/2018 – Poland, United States sign $4.75 bln deal on Patriot missiles

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased Coca (NYSE:KO) stake by 124,430 shares to 160,431 valued at $8.17 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) stake by 6,845 shares and now owns 21,657 shares. Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) was raised too.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $796.49 million for 17.18 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Raytheon has $23000 highest and $19500 lowest target. $212.20’s average target is 7.98% above currents $196.51 stock price. Raytheon had 8 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $200 target in Wednesday, April 3 report. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, September 16 by JP Morgan. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) rating on Monday, June 10. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $21800 target. As per Tuesday, June 11, the company rating was downgraded by Vertical Research. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, September 13. Buckingham Research downgraded Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Monday, June 24 to “Neutral” rating.

