Calamos Wealth Management Decreased Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stake by $3.11 Million; Cim Investment Mangement Lowered Position in Netflix (NFLX) by $835,176

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 74.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 10,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,590 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 13,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $369.92. About 700,091 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Japan’s new advanced fighter may be based on existing foreign design; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Wins $80 Million Contract to Build Missile Defense Targets; 22/05/2018 – S&P REVISES LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 05/05/2018 – Atlas 5 rocket launches, sending NASA’s robot to Mars; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS CONTRACT TO BUILD LOW-BOOM SUPERSONIC JET; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin raises 2018 forecast as strong defense funding fuels Pentagon business; 07/05/2018 – CDR Names Lockheed Martin Canada Top Defence Company for 2018; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Raises 2018 View To Sales $50.35B-$51.85B; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Says Marine One Program is ‘On Schedule, On Cost’ (Video); 18/04/2018 – AerotechNews: Lockheed Martin provides Australia with space situational awareness system

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 59.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 2,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,582 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, down from 3,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $380.55. About 3.73M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Netflix Inc expected to post earnings of 64 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – Millennial investors are loading up on Netflix ahead of earnings; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW VIDEO PACKAGES THAT INCLUDE NETFLIX – COMPANY STATEMENT; 07/05/2018 – Eagle Communications Moves Forward Signing Elevate SaaS Agreement with Espial; 20/04/2018 – GRAPHIC-Take Five: World markets themes for the week ahead; 24/05/2018 – TELEFONICA TO INTEGRATE NETFLIX SERVICE INTO TV/VIDEO PLATFORMS; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 21/04/2018 – Netflix now boasts 125 million subscribers worldwide:; 04/04/2018 – Yonhap: Netflix to hire locals, tap deeper into S. Korean market

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $4.07 million activity. 750 shares valued at $229,533 were bought by GORDON ILENE S on Monday, February 25. On Thursday, February 7 Evans Michele A sold $2.30M worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 7,690 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interocean Capital Ltd Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 4,015 shares. 1,013 were accumulated by Thornburg Investment Management. Ftb Advsrs reported 0.02% stake. Keating Counselors has 3.27% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Cobblestone Capital Advisors New York owns 0.17% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 6,000 shares. Eagle Ridge Investment invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Regentatlantic Capital Llc owns 2,588 shares. Qs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 15,589 shares. Private Cap Advisors invested in 1.47% or 16,168 shares. Laurion Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.09% or 22,826 shares. Webster Commercial Bank N A reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Bluecrest Limited owns 23,297 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.25% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Mufg Americas Corporation holds 0.19% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 21,953 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0.11% or 11,719 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $4.72 earnings per share, up 9.51% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.31 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.33B for 19.59 P/E if the $4.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.99 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.20% negative EPS growth.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 48,136 shares to 54,008 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 45,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,234 shares, and has risen its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $26.05 million activity. HASTINGS REED also sold $22.29M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Tuesday, January 22.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 34.12% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $244.84 million for 169.89 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% negative EPS growth.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $260.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,895 shares to 2,995 shares, valued at $725,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 4,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).