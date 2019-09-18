Calamos Wealth Management Decreased Its Mondelez International (MDLZ) Stake as Valuation Rose; As Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Stock Rose, Ashford Capital Management Cut Its Holding

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 84.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 56,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 10,082 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $543,000, down from 66,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.72. About 7.05 million shares traded or 22.92% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 19/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Plans to end cocoa deforestation face multiple hurdles; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) by 15.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 37,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 200,776 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.17 million, down from 238,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Medidata Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $91.81. About 174,067 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 26.15% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Net $10.3M; 10/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 23/05/2018 – Major Cancer Center Further Advances Oncology Research by Integrating Genomic Data Into Medidata’s eClinical Platform; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA 1Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 35C; 24/04/2018 – Life Science Leaders Discuss Future of Drug Development at Medidata NEXT London; 14/05/2018 – Medidata Holds Global Heart Health Awareness Week to Encourage Employee Wellness; 29/05/2018 – Medidata Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Life Science Leaders Gather at Medidata NEXT Basel and Frankfurt to Examine New Opportunities to Improve Clinical Development; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q EPS 17c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tealwood Asset Management has invested 0.75% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Comerica Bank owns 431,283 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Liability Co reported 18 shares. Smith Moore & accumulated 0.07% or 5,565 shares. Iberiabank Corp holds 0.03% or 4,533 shares in its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Company has invested 1.77% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Anchor Cap Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh holds 0.14% or 234,671 shares in its portfolio. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp stated it has 164,386 shares. Ohio-based Cleararc has invested 0.34% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 7,521 shares. Ghp Invest Advsrs stated it has 0.04% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Savant Limited Com holds 8,998 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Madison Hldgs Inc owns 168,390 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Garde Capital Inc reported 0.03% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.05 million for 22.06 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $741.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 11,953 shares to 16,077 shares, valued at $4.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) by 4,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,563 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in the Offing for Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, 2019 View Up – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez (MDLZ) to Boost Snacks Unit, Invests in Hu Master – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oreo Mystery Flavor 2019: Guess It and You Could Win $50K! – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Gains on Strong Brands & Savings Efforts – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $746.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 49,510 shares to 516,786 shares, valued at $25.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Eafe Etf (EFAV) by 8,783 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,214 shares, and has risen its stake in Cavco Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO).

More notable recent Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Medidata (MDSO) to be Acquired by Dassault for $5.8 Billion – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MDSO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on February 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Julie Iskow Named Chief Operating Officer of Workiva – Business Wire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Medidata and Mapi Research Trust (MRT) Announce Strategic Collaboration to Standardize eCOA Global Library of Questionnaires – Business Wire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Medidata’s (MDSO) Margins Under Pressure, Competition Rife – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Analysts await Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. MDSO’s profit will be $12.49M for 114.76 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Medidata Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold MDSO shares while 101 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 54.17 million shares or 13.89% less from 62.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). 34,872 were accumulated by Eagle Asset. Citigroup accumulated 0.06% or 755,871 shares. Burren Capital Advsrs Ltd reported 19.34% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Kames Cap Public Limited Liability Company accumulated 28,584 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Com holds 174,954 shares. Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn invested in 1.09% or 649,942 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 0.06% or 235,695 shares. Bluecrest, a Guernsey-based fund reported 6,834 shares. Century Companies owns 743,079 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Susquehanna Interest Gp Limited Liability Partnership has 78,796 shares for 0% of their portfolio. P Schoenfeld Asset Mgmt LP owns 237,971 shares for 1.89% of their portfolio. Stevens Capital Mngmt Lp holds 90,161 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. S&Co stated it has 0.03% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 56,500 shares.