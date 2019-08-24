Calamos Wealth Management Decreased Its Honeywell International (HON) Position by $572,908; Metlife (MET) Holder Bbva Compass Bancshares Has Increased Its Position by $419,664 as Share Price Rose

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 7.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 9,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 141,851 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04M, up from 131,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $44.59. About 8.67 million shares traded or 78.08% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 16/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES BILL O’DONNELL AS U.S. CFO; 07/03/2018 – MetLife’s Debel Currently Serves as U.S. Chief Financial Officer; 24/04/2018 – MetLife Raises Dividend By 5% To 42 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – MetLife Auto & Home® Launches SnapQuote® — A Digital Insurance Marketplace to Deliver Simplified Quote-to-Purchase Experience; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q U.S. Total Adjusted Earnings $653M, Up 31% Vs. Year Ago; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ And ‘uyAAA’ Rtgs On MetLife Seguros; 02/04/2018 – METLIFE ORIGINATED $2.9 BILLION IN AGRICULTURAL LOANS LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – MetLife Names Susan Greenwell as Head of Global Government Relations; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names Stephen Gauster Exec VP, General Counsel; 10/04/2018 – For Retirement, Employees Prefer Steady Paycheck over Managing Their Own Investments

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 9.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 3,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 33,481 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32 million, down from 37,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $6.41 during the last trading session, reaching $156.49. About 4.03 million shares traded or 75.13% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: 1st Quarter Results; 09/03/2018 – lntellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Repurchased Nearly $950M in Shrs in 1Q; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.85-EPS $8.05; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES FY EPS $7.85 TO $8.05; 20/03/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Reach With Versatile New Router; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms 2Q, Full-Year Guidance; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CFO SAYS CAPEX DOWN $30M IN 1Q FROM YEAR EARLIER

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR), MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) – UDR, MetLife Swap Interests In JV Operating Communities – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MetLife Names Bill Pappas as Head of Global Technology and Operations – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did MetLife’s (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Opportunity Brewing In MetLife – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group Plc Adr (NYSE:LYG) by 101,987 shares to 519,291 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 14,684 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,391 shares, and cut its stake in Orange (NYSE:ORAN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Limited Company holds 0.02% or 163,429 shares. Intl Ca holds 1,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cibc World holds 0.02% or 120,136 shares. Round Table Ser Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,695 shares stake. The Georgia-based Narwhal Management has invested 0.26% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Riverhead Cap Management Lc has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Moreover, Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.12% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Cornerstone Advsr reported 823 shares. 1.39M are held by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Brown Advisory Inc has 27,575 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested 0.11% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Brown Brothers Harriman & Company invested 0.01% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Trustmark Bank Department owns 6,261 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Il has 0.36% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $700.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 45,646 shares to 66,234 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 19.46 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Illinois Tool Works Is Worth Buying – The Motley Fool” on August 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “HONEYWELL INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Honeywell International Inc. – HON – Business Wire” published on August 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Honeywell International: I Revise My Prior View – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Capital Management Limited holds 0.13% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 1,304 shares. State Street owns 29.59M shares. Trust Com Of Virginia Va invested 0.06% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Guardian Life Insur Communications Of America holds 2,103 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc invested in 15,724 shares. Brandywine Glob Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.76% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 888,397 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Amica Retiree, Rhode Island-based fund reported 4,892 shares. Levin Cap Strategies Lp owns 5,400 shares. Burke & Herbert Bank & Tru has 0.6% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Pictet North America Advsr Sa holds 0.18% or 7,522 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama owns 567,401 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. 95,751 are held by Dorsey And Whitney Trust Limited Liability Company. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 1.49% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).