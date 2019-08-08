Calamos Wealth Management Cut Its Stake in Pepsico (PEP) as Share Price Rose; Westn Digital (WDC) Stake Held by Prudential Plc

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Westn Digital Corp (WDC) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 11,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The hedge fund held 160,636 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72M, up from 149,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Westn Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.18B market cap company. The stock increased 4.35% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $55.13. About 2.95M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 67.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 35,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 16,899 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, down from 52,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $129.31. About 1.90 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Western Digital (WDC) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Western Digital Stock Jumped 27.8% in June – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Western Digital Analysts Guarded On V-Shaped Recovery Company Predicts For NAND Market – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Gets More Optimistic About Micron — and Western Digital, Too – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Commercial Bank reported 6 shares. Hightower Advsrs Llc accumulated 0.09% or 265,473 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 5.00M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Hendley Inc has 1.36% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 55,395 shares. 47,515 were accumulated by Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cibc World Mkts stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Bb&T stated it has 6,142 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. D E Shaw Incorporated reported 0.04% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Wellington Shields Lc, New York-based fund reported 9,900 shares. Palisade Capital Ltd Company Nj holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 9,500 shares. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 55,849 shares. Prudential Finance has invested 0.07% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited reported 95,144 shares stake. Wedge Capital L Ltd Partnership Nc stated it has 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). 1.35M were reported by Royal Bancorporation Of Canada.

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23 billion and $29.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase &Co (NYSE:JPM) by 283,802 shares to 6.23M shares, valued at $630.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc/M (NYSE:MKC) by 4,763 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,571 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.55 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $700.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 45,646 shares to 66,234 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 9,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PepsiCo: Solid Hold For This Dividend Aristocrat With Good Income And Total Return – Seeking Alpha” on July 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Could Trucking Lower Operational Costs By Matching Tractors To Trailers? – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Top-Performing Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in August – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: NASDAQ Rises 0.4%; Camber Energy Shares Spike Higher – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: PepsiCo Earnings Pop; Virgin Galactic to Go Public – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Fincl holds 2.96M shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Crossvault Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 2.74% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 106,354 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Page Arthur B has 10,002 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.47% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 724,470 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Ny has 1.07% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 134,145 are held by Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv. Arvest Fincl Bank Trust Division invested in 3,620 shares. Moreover, Spc Fincl has 0.13% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Laurion Capital Mngmt Lp reported 0.03% stake. North Star Corp holds 57,503 shares. S&Co has 121,437 shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. Montrusco Bolton stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bsw Wealth, a Colorado-based fund reported 5,171 shares. The Tennessee-based Laffer Investments has invested 0% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).