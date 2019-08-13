Calamos Wealth Management Cut Its Stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by $1.19 Million; Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Has Trimmed Its Davita (DVA) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 23.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 6,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 20,380 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90 million, down from 26,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $215.89. About 662,552 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Davita Inc (DVA) by 78.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 159,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% . The institutional investor held 44,896 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, down from 204,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Davita Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $59.02. About 5.01 million shares traded or 117.40% up from the average. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 14.27% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 01/05/2018 – Dr. David Roer Joins DaVita’s Physician Leadership Team; 24/04/2018 – DaVita and Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital Collaborate to Launch Technology Designed to Help Improve Transplant Rea; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – SECOND REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD IMPOSED BY ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER DAVITA AND BUYER HAVE SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLIED WITH SECOND REQUEST; 08/03/2018 – DaVita Hosts Panel to Promote Women’s Health and Empowerment on World Kidney Day; 11/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC REPORTS 22.1 PCT STAKE IN DAVITA INC AS OF MAY 3, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – DAVITA 1Q NET REV. $2.85B, EST. $2.78B; 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 18/05/2018 – DaVita Celebrates Signing of the Colorado Living Donor Support Act; 02/04/2018 – DaVita Advocates for Organ Donors to Support Its Patients’ Transplant Goals during National Donate Life Month; 16/05/2018 – DaVita Teammates Volunteer with Bridge of Life and the Syrian American Medical Society to Support Health Care Needs of Syrian Refugees in Jordan

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dte Energy Co by 11,228 shares to 20,825 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 395,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80M for 43.88 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 164,843 shares to 168,200 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 754,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.68M shares, and has risen its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).