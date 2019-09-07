Calamos Wealth Management Cut Costco Wholesale (COST) Holding as Share Value Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Stake Has Increased by Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 77.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 23,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 6,636 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, down from 30,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $6.79 during the last trading session, reaching $303.76. About 3.02M shares traded or 65.21% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc bought 26,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 126,433 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.91M, up from 100,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC; 16/05/2018 – Momentous Entertainment Group Provides Filings Update; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 29/03/2018 – ORANGE SAYS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT AI SCHOOL; 08/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft MVP Edwin Sarmiento to Join DH2i to Discuss “SQL Server Clustering on Linux without Pacemaker”; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 12/03/2018 – President Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 30.02 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6,444 shares to 48,766 shares, valued at $4.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) by 30,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.