Calamos Wealth Management Continues to Hold Position in Pfizer (PFE); Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Patten Group Has Upped Holding

Patten Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 70.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc bought 7,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 18,757 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, up from 10,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 05/03/2018 – Family Cruises: On a Disney Cruise, It’s a Stressful World (After All); 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – FROM SEPT. 12-25, 2017, 21CF CFO, DISNEY SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ENGAGED IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC DEAL; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 42.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 49,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 165,119 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01 million, up from 115,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $36.35. About 21.61M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 12/04/2018 – PFIZER CEO SAID BMY `NOT WORTH PAYING THE MONEY FOR’: CITI; 30/03/2018 – Big deal – $ALNY -8.3% Don’t miss Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival @BrittanyMeiling; 23/04/2018 – PFIZER RECEIVED A COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY RESULTS FROM ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS INDICATE THAT CO’S 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES WERE RE-ELECTED TO ONE-YEAR TERMS; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Trial of Axitinib, Known as Inlyta, Was Stopped ‘Due to Futility’; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR XTANDI SNDA; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer With EGFR-Activating Mutations; 09/04/2018 – Allogene Therapeutics Completes Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology Portfolio; 09/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S NEW MEDICINES REGULATOR SAYS CONSIDERING ASKING PHARMA COMPANIES TO PAY “BACKLOG FEE” TO SPEED UP DRUG APPROVALS; 30/05/2018 – TNF Cycling in Psoriatic Arthritis Declines for the Second Year in a Row as Newly Approved Agents Such as Pfizer’s Xeljanz and

Patten Group Inc, which manages about $232.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,721 shares to 35,561 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockland Trust accumulated 0.12% or 10,063 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited stated it has 14,682 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 8,693 are owned by Marietta Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability. Empyrean Partners LP has 0.87% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lowe Brockenbrough reported 34,560 shares. Winfield Associate Incorporated has 0.25% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,280 shares. Macnealy Hoover Investment Mgmt Incorporated has invested 1.33% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Whittier Trust holds 277,487 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Moreover, Lafleur Godfrey Ltd Liability Co has 0.75% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Professional Advisory Services Incorporated, Florida-based fund reported 159,640 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Inc accumulated 50,835 shares. Factory Mutual Ins Company stated it has 0.49% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Highlander Capital Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 10,267 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Capital City Fl has invested 0.62% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Corporation holds 338,910 shares or 2.28% of its portfolio.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P Midcap Etf (IJH) by 58,473 shares to 4,978 shares, valued at $943,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,350 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).