Calamos Wealth Management Boosted Pfizer (PFE) Position; Sta Wealth Management Has Lowered Idexx Labs (IDXX) Position

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) stake by 82.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 5,988 shares as Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX)’s stock rose 18.61%. The Sta Wealth Management Llc holds 1,258 shares with $281,000 value, down from 7,246 last quarter. Idexx Labs Inc now has $24.43B valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $284.08. About 238,773 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.34% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 42.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Calamos Wealth Management Llc acquired 49,620 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 1.32%. The Calamos Wealth Management Llc holds 165,119 shares with $7.01 million value, up from 115,499 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $237.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $42.75. About 19.05 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Provides Update on Phase 3 Trial of Axitinib as Adjuvant Treatment for Patients at High Risk of Renal Cell Carcinoma; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 08/05/2018 – XtalPi Inc. Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to Develop Artificial Intelligence-Powered Molecular Modeling Technology for Drug Discovery; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline leads race to buy $20bn Pfizer unit; 22/03/2018 – Glaxo Is Said to Have Submitted Final Bid to Buy Pfizer OTC Unit; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER’S BIOSIMILAR RETACRIT® (EPOETIN ALFA-EPBX) APPROVED BY U; 09/05/2018 – PFE SAYS UNIT EXPERIENCED CONSTRAINTS AFFECTING EPIPEN SUPPLY; 10/04/2018 – New York Post: Pfizer moving headquarters to Hudson Yards; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Withdraws From Pfizer’s Consumer Healthcare Business Sale

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $9.56 million activity. 2,405 shares were bought by Kingsley Lawrence D, worth $501,875 on Tuesday, February 5. AYERS JONATHAN W had sold 47,714 shares worth $9.85M on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 997 shares valued at $208,454 was sold by TWIGGE GIOVANI.

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 9,101 shares to 21,773 valued at $6.20 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB) stake by 139,889 shares and now owns 269,293 shares. Ishares Tr (IWR) was raised too.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 10.57% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.23 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $116.97M for 52.22 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.24% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Idexx Laboratories had 7 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, June 21. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 5 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Pfizer had 12 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, January 31 the stock rating was upgraded by Argus Research to “Outperform”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, January 23 by UBS. Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Thursday, January 31 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 1 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased Booking Holdings Inc stake by 1,688 shares to 631 valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) stake by 16,137 shares and now owns 6,539 shares. Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) was reduced too.