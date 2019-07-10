Calamos Wealth Management Boosted Etrade Financial (ETFC) Holding By $1.99 Million; Marcato Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Itron (ITRI) Position

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased Itron Inc (ITRI) stake by 71.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 429,000 shares as Itron Inc (ITRI)’s stock declined 4.36%. The Marcato Capital Management Lp holds 167,000 shares with $7.79 million value, down from 596,000 last quarter. Itron Inc now has $2.44B valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $61.89. About 371,350 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has declined 15.10% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 22/03/2018 – ITRON INC – JORDAN WATER COMPANY (MIYAHUNA) SIGNS THREE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR ANALYTIC SERVICES AND ADDITIONAL ITRON STATIC WATER METERS; 14/05/2018 – ITRON 1Q REV. $607.2M, EST. $572.6M; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – BOOKINGS IN QUARTER TOTALED $557 MLN; 15/05/2018 – ltron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 28/03/2018 – Itron Collaborates with sonnen to Add Battery Storage to its Distributed Energy Management and Demand Response Solutions; 11/05/2018 – Itron Confirms First Quarter 2018 Results to be Released on May 14, 2018; 21/03/2018 – ltron to Modernize Electric and Water Systems in Northern California with OpenWay® Riva IoT Solution; 30/05/2018 – Itron Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Itron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITRI); 22/05/2018 – ltron to Provide Nationwide Smart Grid Solution for Jamaica

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased Etrade Financial Corp (ETFC) stake by 204.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Calamos Wealth Management Llc acquired 43,209 shares as Etrade Financial Corp (ETFC)’s stock rose 0.85%. The Calamos Wealth Management Llc holds 64,330 shares with $2.99 million value, up from 21,121 last quarter. Etrade Financial Corp now has $11.08B valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.3. About 1.92M shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 25.35% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 16/03/2018 – E*TRADE Raises the Bar with First-of-Its-Kind Technical Pattern Recognition & Education Tool; 06/03/2018 ETRADE FEB. PRELIM DARTS UP 5% VS JAN; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Net $247M; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades E*trade To Baa2, Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for Feb 2018; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Company of America (TCA) Transaction; 12/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q TOTAL NET REV $708M, EST. $688.2M; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 79 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 11,369 shares to 3,350 valued at $270,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 30,405 shares and now owns 140,345 shares. Coca (NYSE:KO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 163,214 were accumulated by Korea Invest. Sumitomo Mitsui owns 1.05M shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated has 0.05% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Aperio Grp Lc reported 122,245 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.03% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Art Advsrs Ltd Liability has 59,500 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 492,900 shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt invested in 8,831 shares. Tcw Group Inc Inc, a California-based fund reported 43,586 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Company invested 0.07% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Hrt Ltd Company accumulated 10,190 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 1.16 million shares. Psagot House stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Pnc Fincl Group holds 212,123 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Commerce Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $3.10 million activity. On Saturday, February 9 Curcio Michael John sold $1.04M worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) or 21,928 shares. $101,734 worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) shares were bought by Chersi Robert J. Shares for $2.17M were sold by Roessner Karl A.

Among 3 analysts covering E*Trade Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. E*Trade Financial had 9 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Thursday, April 18. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, May 7. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, June 25. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 24 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ITRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Services Automobile Association stated it has 92,313 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 109,285 shares. 14,591 were reported by Gsa Ptnrs Llp. Eagle Boston Invest, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 60,752 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board invested 0.01% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Whittier Trust owns 25 shares. Moreover, Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.15% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 65,394 shares. Smithfield Tru Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,443 shares. Numerixs Investment reported 0% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Raymond James Associates holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 156,954 shares. 203,434 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt. Robecosam Ag holds 286,000 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Menta Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 11,760 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Pnc Finance Grp Inc holds 0% or 1,362 shares.

Analysts await Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, down 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. ITRI’s profit will be $19.28M for 31.58 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Itron, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Itron had 10 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The stock of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by JMP Securities. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, February 28. Needham maintained Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) rating on Thursday, February 28. Needham has “Buy” rating and $70 target.