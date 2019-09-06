Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) Forms $7.86 Double Top; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Sykes Enterprises, (SYKE)

Among 2 analysts covering Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sykes Enterprises has $3600 highest and $31 lowest target. $33.50’s average target is 12.53% above currents $29.77 stock price. Sykes Enterprises had 2 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Friday, April 12. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Sidoti. See Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) latest ratings:

31/07/2019 Broker: Sidoti Rating: Buy Old Target: $39.0000 New Target: $36.0000 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $33 New Target: $31 Downgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares while 8 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 5.94 million shares or 19.65% less from 7.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Ltd Com owns 15,573 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW). Ameriprise Finance Inc holds 183,737 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW). Cambridge Invest Research Inc holds 26,986 shares. State Bank Of America Corporation De holds 41,199 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW). Us Comml Bank De accumulated 0% or 319 shares. Raymond James And Associates holds 172,613 shares. Texas-based Oxbow Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 90,000 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) for 156,316 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc holds 1.07M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Advsr invested in 0% or 117,955 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 59,831 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides business process outsourcing solutions. The company has market cap of $1.24 billion. The Company’s customer care services include product information requests, describing product features, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, handling billing inquiries, changing addresses, claims handling, ordering/reservations, prequalification and warranty management, providing health information, and roadside assistance. It has a 23.44 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s technical support services comprise handling inquiries regarding hardware, software, communications services, communications equipment, Internet access technology, and Internet portal usage; and customer acquisition services focuses around digital marketing, demand generation, and in-bound sales conversion, as well as inbound and outbound up-selling its clientsÂ’ services and products.

The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.77. About 17,232 shares traded. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) has declined 4.10% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SYKE News: 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES – FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018, CO SEES NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $2.00 TO $2.10; 07/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.10; 07/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises Sees 2Q Adj EPS 31c-Adj EPS 34c; 18/05/2018 – Andrews Sykes Group 2017 Pretax Profit Fell 1.5%; 23/03/2018 – INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL – ANDREW SYKES WILL SUCCEED PETER GIBBS AS SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, VIRGINIA HOLMES WILL BECOME CHAIR OF REMUNERATION COMMITTEE; 02/04/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – IN CONNECTION WITH SYKES’S APPOINTMENT, CO’S BOARD APPROVED RESOLUTION TO INCREASE NUMBER OF BOARD MEMBERS FROM 7 TO 8 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES INC SYKE.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.00, REV VIEW $1.68 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 11C TO 14C, EST. 39C; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES – FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018, CO SEES DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.40 TO $1.50; 07/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises Sees FY18 EPS $1.40-EPS $1.50

More notable recent Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to Participate in Barrington Research’s 12th Annual Fall Investment Conference – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Tampa Bay area stocks take a hit as Treasury note drops below two-year rate – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE): What Does Its Beta Value Mean For Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 37.40 million shares or 0.86% less from 37.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advsr L P, Illinois-based fund reported 30,784 shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) or 54,568 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc owns 197,284 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Tudor Invest Et Al invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE). 27,049 are held by Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr. Pub Sector Pension Board has 36,591 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) or 144,233 shares. Barclays Public Limited invested 0% in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE). Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0.01% or 593 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Company accumulated 468,049 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 14,900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sei holds 0% or 29,940 shares in its portfolio. Boston Partners invested 0.05% in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE). Ny State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Company holds 115,587 shares.