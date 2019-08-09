Calamos Advisors Trimmed Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $17.41 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Decreased Position in Credicorp LTD (BAP) by $2.09 Million as Share Value Declined

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 8,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 442,456 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.17 million, down from 451,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $5.43 during the last trading session, reaching $209.41. About 102,553 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q NET INCOME PEN1.04B; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: CEO Walter Bayly ‘Had a Coronary Event During the Weekend; 27/03/2018 Credicorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp continues reorganizing its subsidiaries in Peru; 10/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s “1Q18 quiet period”; 07/05/2018 – CREDICORP CREDICORP CONTINUES REORGANIZING UNITS IN PERU; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B; 26/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp announces filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 125,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 1.47M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204.88M, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $131.84. About 737,015 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $16.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 11,026 shares to 56,574 shares, valued at $32.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 163,339 shares in the quarter, for a total of 306,086 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Green Valley Limited Com holds 4.51% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 632,474 shares. Clough Cap Prtnrs Lp reported 0.54% stake. Moreover, Cabot has 0.33% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Boston Prtn, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 12.44M shares. Verus Prtnrs stated it has 4,337 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Lc owns 14,274 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Paw Cap stated it has 5,000 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. The Kansas-based Intrust Financial Bank Na has invested 0.98% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lafleur And Godfrey Llc has invested 3.53% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd invested in 0.38% or 27,092 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell holds 169,036 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Hudock Llc has invested 0.49% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Van Eck Associate invested in 66,944 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Mufg Americas Corporation reported 265,105 shares. At State Bank invested in 0.22% or 13,150 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25 billion for 16.48 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

