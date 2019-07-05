Calamos Advisors Trimmed Its Baxter International (BAX) Stake by $4.26 Million; Market Value Rose; Country Club Trust Company Has Lowered Its Amgen (AMGN) Stake by $542,241; Stock Value Declined

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 2,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,703 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.47 million, down from 89,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $188.25. About 452,373 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 25/05/2018 – FDA CONFIRMS ORPHAN DRUG STATUS FOR AMGEN’S ROMIPLOSTIM; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable Patient Access for Express Scripts Patients; 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Groundbreaking Collaboration To Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $750 MLN; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED FOR APPROVAL FOR SAME INDICATIONS AS HERCEPTIN; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AND AMGEN ANNOUNCE FDA APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG™ (ERENUMAB-AOOE), A NOVEL TREATMENT DEVELOPED SPECIFICALLY FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY PRALUENT PRICING OFFER TO BE TIED TO INDEPENDENT ICER REVIEW OF NEW RISK REDUCTION DATA; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig, a Novel Treatment Developed Specifically for Migraine Prevention

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Baxter International Inc (BAX) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 52,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.61 million, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Baxter International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $81.49. About 404,238 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 14/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016673 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ALL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN PUERTO RICO ARE OPERATING AT PRE-HURRICANE PRODUCTION LEVELS; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Unveiled Updates to SHARESOURCE Remote Patient Management Platform for Home Dialysis Patients at ERA-EDTA 2018; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 26/03/2018 – Advanzeon Solutions, Inc.’s Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Pharmacy Value Management Solutions, Inc. Enters Into Agreement With T A Baxter, LLC; 14/05/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY View To EPS $2.49-EPS $2.62; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 19C/SHR FROM 16C, EST. 19.5C; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – DOES NOT EXPECT ANY FURTHER REVENUE IMPACT RELATED TO RECOVERY EFFORTS IN PUERTO RICO; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 Sales Grwoth Outlook to 7% to 8

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 5.19% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.77 per share. BAX’s profit will be $413.24M for 25.15 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.58% EPS growth.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 EPS, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19 billion for 13.11 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

