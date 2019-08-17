Calamos Advisors Raised Targa Resources (TRGP) Position by $1.28 Million as Share Value Declined; Brandywine Global Investment Management Raised Its Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holding by $3.56 Million; Share Price Rose

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) by 43.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 31,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 103,905 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 72,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93B market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.08. About 1.54 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES- TOTAL NET GROWTH CAPEX RELATED TO FALCON AND PEREGRINE PLANTS,PIPELINE SYSTEM IS ABOUT $500 MLN ; ABOUT $200 MLN EXPECTED TO BE SPENT IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation; 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 09/05/2018 – Targa Resources at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM – PARTIES MERGED 50 PCT INTERESTS IN ENTITIES WITH HIGH PRESSURE CARNERO GATHERING LINE, RAPTOR GAS PROCESSING FACILITY TO FORM EXPANDED 50/50 JV; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP SAYS ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $1.0 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 26/03/2018 – Targa Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 7 Days; 03/05/2018 – TARGA PRESIDENT SAYS LPG EXPORTS OUTLOOK REMAINS ‘ROBUST’; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- NOTES WILL ACCRUE INTEREST AT A RATE OF 5.875% PER ANNUM, WILL MATURE ON APRIL 15, 2026, AND WERE PRICED AT PAR

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 49,462 shares as the company's stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 422,635 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.47 million, up from 373,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 1.89 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 3.66 million shares to 1,202 shares, valued at $38,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eversource Energy by 6,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 263,791 shares, and cut its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma owns 1,657 shares. Fjarde Ap invested 0.2% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Guggenheim Limited Company reported 0.18% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Lifeplan Finance Group Incorporated has invested 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 511,853 shares. Advisor Ltd Co holds 12,118 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Tt invested in 0.94% or 124,160 shares. Central Corporation invested in 160,000 shares. The California-based Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Macroview Inv Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 49 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt Inc holds 565,362 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Cetera Advsrs Lc, Colorado-based fund reported 3,410 shares. Blackrock holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 41.39 million shares. Lafayette Investments Incorporated has 125,178 shares. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Company invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $16.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 1.06M shares to 985,154 shares, valued at $42.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 273,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,819 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).