Calamos Advisors Raised Its Boeing Co/The (BA) Holding by $1.65 Million; Bgc Partners (BGCP) Shareholder Jacobs Asset Management Has Lowered Position

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) by 30.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 335,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% . The institutional investor held 778,726 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bgc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.12. About 1.42M shares traded. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 19.01% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC SAYS ANTICIPATES SECOND QUARTER 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES OF BETWEEN $890 MILLION AND $940 MILLION; 27/03/2018 – BGC Partners Now Sees 1Q Revenue, Pretax Adjusted Earnings Above High End of Range of Prior Guidance; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: BGC PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 31C (2 EST.); 07/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC – NEWMARK REAFFIRMED ENTIRETY OF OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018; 24/05/2018 – BGC Partners Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 07/03/2018 – BGC RAISES CONSOLIDATED OUTLOOK & NEWMARK REAFFIRMS OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – BGC Partners 1Q EPS 19c; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC Partners Long-term Issuer Default Ratings at ‘BBB-‘ and Short-term IDRs at ‘F3′; 07/03/2018 Anthony Orso Joins NKF Capital Markets as President of Capital Markets Strategies; 16/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS’ PHIL NORTON TO LEAVE AFTER 30 YEARS AT BROKERAGE

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 4,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 223,493 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.25 million, up from 219,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 3.10 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Jet weight puzzle to determine tariff impact on Boeing; 20/03/2018 – BOEING TO ESTABLISH NEW TECHNOLOGY RESEARCH CENTER IN KOREA; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 10/04/2018 – MALAYSIA AIRLINES HAS LAUNCHED FRESH TENDER PROCESS FOR 20-30 WIDEBODY JETS; 04/04/2018 – Boeing CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS TARIFFS COULD START AS EARLY AS 2019 AND BE LARGEST WTO-APPROVED RETALIATORY TARIFFS; 30/05/2018 – DELTA HOPES TO BE EARLY LAUNCH CUSTOMER FOR BOEING NMA AIRCRAFT; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER, BOEING IN TALKS; NOTHING ELSE TO DISCLOSURE: CEO; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA CEO LHAG.DE SAYS NOT INTERESTED IN BUYING MORE A380S

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Field & Main National Bank holds 1.91% or 5,297 shares in its portfolio. 180,124 were reported by Clearbridge Invests Ltd Llc. State Street reported 26.28M shares stake. Suvretta Management Lc stated it has 506,344 shares. Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv holds 1,240 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. M&T State Bank stated it has 0.46% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Blackrock invested in 33.82 million shares. Meyer Handelman reported 45,298 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Rowland & Commerce Counsel Adv, Georgia-based fund reported 1,572 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company reported 221,376 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.65% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Brown Advisory invested 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Highstreet Asset Management, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 9,584 shares. Inv House Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,020 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst Likes Southwest Airlines Earnings Print – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “737 MAX Top Of Mind As Boeing Q2 Nears, While F-35 In Focus For Lockheed – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “This Aerospace ETF Could Fly This Week – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Stock Wonâ€™t Get Fixed Until the MAX Does – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.20 million activity. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $16.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in America Movil (NYSE:AMX) by 65,025 shares to 247,955 shares, valued at $3.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sony Corp (Call) by 247,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 413,500 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (Put).

Analysts await BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 64.29% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.42 per share. BGCP’s profit will be $51.56M for 8.53 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by BGC Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold BGCP shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 165.20 million shares or 0.03% less from 165.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) for 67,900 shares. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial has invested 0% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 532,981 shares. Scotia reported 0% stake. Lazard Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Jacobs Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 778,726 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Finance Services Corporation has invested 0.01% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Moreover, Quantbot Lp has 0% invested in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Huntington Financial Bank owns 1,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Malaga Cove Ltd has 0.38% invested in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) for 116,859 shares. Mycio Wealth Limited Com accumulated 12,000 shares. Parametric Assocs Lc holds 0.01% or 1.88M shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Park Circle stated it has 133,000 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Hbk Invs LP holds 87,700 shares.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $505.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 75,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $8.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL).

More notable recent BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “BGC Partners (BGCP) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “BGC Partners Announces Its 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders – PRNewswire” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Breaking Up BGC Partners – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2018. More interesting news about BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BGC Partners (BGCP) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Keep Calm And Hang On With BGC Partners – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 20, 2019.