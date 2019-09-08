Calamos Advisors Position in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Has Boosted by $11.64 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Account Management Trimmed D R Horton (DHI) Stake by $4.05 Million as Market Value Rose

Account Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 51.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Account Management Llc sold 98,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 92,525 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, down from 191,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Account Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $50.13. About 2.75M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500.

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 9.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 104,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.12M, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 4.09 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump responds to Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger and former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett after Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet leads to the cancellation of the ‘Roseanne’ show; 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY `MARY POPPINS’ REBOOT STARS MERYL STREEP, DICK VAN DYKE; 08/05/2018 – IGER TO CNBC: CONFIDENT FOX’S ASSET SALE TO DISNEY WILL CLOSE; 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Investment Counsel holds 0.63% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 110,154 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 0% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 610,775 shares. Carroll Financial has invested 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Marketfield Asset Management Ltd Liability invested 3.37% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). South Dakota Inv Council stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). 35,700 were reported by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 0.03% or 11,614 shares in its portfolio. Westover Capital Advisors Limited Com holds 0.15% or 7,173 shares. Country Club Co Na accumulated 11,902 shares. 3.36M were reported by Eminence Capital L P. Assetmark reported 566 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company has invested 0.08% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Cubic Asset Mgmt Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,200 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited reported 581,638 shares.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $457.73 million for 10.03 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leisure Cap holds 1.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 11,040 shares. Amer Svcs Inc owns 0.08% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,130 shares. Cacti Asset has 7.31% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 818,803 shares. 462,533 were accumulated by Fiera. Moreover, Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has 0.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Franklin Resource Inc invested in 13.18M shares or 0.78% of the stock. Blackrock Inc accumulated 0.54% or 109.04 million shares. Somerset Trust invested in 500 shares. Argi Service Limited Company has 0.05% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Amica Mutual Ins reported 0.76% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wealthquest Corp owns 4,696 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Raymond James Associate has invested 0.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 138,422 were accumulated by Godsey And Gibb. Bank holds 1.81% or 51,642 shares in its portfolio. Edgestream Prtn Limited Partnership owns 9,023 shares.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $16.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 52,555 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $90.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Realpage Inc (Prn) by 3.79 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31.49M shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).