Calamos Advisors Position in Baidu (BIDU) Has Increased by $377,200; Cambridge Financial Group Stake In Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Was Has Increased

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 0.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 178 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,608 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 billion, up from 24,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $265.9. About 5.34M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,115 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, up from 22,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $114.9. About 2.56M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/05/2018 – Baidu Sinks for Third Straight Day; Chinese ADRs Monday; 27/04/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Higher; Baidu Trades Actively; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS WITH CERTAIN INVESTORS RELATING TO DIVESTITURE OF ITS GLOBAL AD AND TOOLS BUSINESS; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Guang Zhu, Baidu Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of FSG, Will Become CEO of Du Xiaoman; 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4bn US IPO; 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi CEO Discusses Price Drop After IPO Debut (Video); 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q ADJ. PROFIT PER ADS $2.60, EST. $1.67; 14/05/2018 – Tencent gets self-driving car test licence from China’s Shenzhen city – report; 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – PURSUANT TO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS, BAIDU WILL DIVEST A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN GLOBAL DU BUSINESS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgecreek Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.61% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.87% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Addenda Capital Incorporated has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Perritt Cap Mngmt holds 0.28% or 3,074 shares in its portfolio. Deltec Asset Ltd Liability has invested 3.59% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Marco Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 59,411 shares or 2.73% of all its holdings. Karp Mngmt reported 7,175 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt Limited holds 30,326 shares. Gm Advisory Grp stated it has 0.28% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Abrams Bison Invs Ltd invested in 21.1% or 767,000 shares. Stralem And Com stated it has 3.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership has 0.15% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 0.46% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 82,209 shares. Tiedemann Ltd Liability Company holds 15,831 shares.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. BURKE RICHARD T sold 15,000 shares worth $3.91 million. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million. Shares for $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1,440 shares to 58,667 shares, valued at $6.92B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Powershares Sp 500 Equal Weight by 79,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 780 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Incorporated Wisconson (NASDAQ:FISV).

