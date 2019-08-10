Calamos Advisors Lowered Slm (SLM) Holding By $17.04 Million; Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Upped Its Enterprise Finl Svcs (EFSC) Position

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp (EFSC) stake by 10.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd acquired 26,200 shares as Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp (EFSC)’s stock declined 2.04%. The Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd holds 287,480 shares with $11.72M value, up from 261,280 last quarter. Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp now has $1.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $39.33. About 76,949 shares traded. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) has declined 25.90% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EFSC News: 22/03/2018 – SixThirty Welcomes New Partners; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Financial Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFSC); 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 23/04/2018 – Enterprise Fincl Services 1Q EPS 90c; 22/03/2018 – Enterprise Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.84; 15/03/2018 FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Fincl Results; 07/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased Slm Corp (SLM) stake by 48.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 1.89M shares as Slm Corp (SLM)’s stock declined 9.71%. The Calamos Advisors Llc holds 2.04M shares with $20.22 million value, down from 3.93M last quarter. Slm Corp now has $3.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.47. About 1.94M shares traded. SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) has declined 19.38% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLM News: 16/04/2018 – Governor Carney, Senators Carper and Coons, and Representative Blunt Rochester Celebrate Sallie Mae’s Commitment to Add New Jobs in Delaware; 08/03/2018 Sallie Mae Introduces New, Flexible Graduate School Loans for Medical and Dental Programs; 06/04/2018 – VALUEACT CAPITAL MASTER FUND REPORTS A 6.4 PCT STAKE IN SLM CORP – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades SLM Student Loan Trust 2012-5; 23/04/2018 – SLM CORP – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR PRIVATE EDUCATION LOAN ORIGINATIONS OF $5.0 BLN; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct takes $1 billion stake each in Citigroup, Sallie Mae -letter; 15/05/2018 – ValueAct Exits Microsoft, Express Scripts as It Adds Sallie Mae; 29/03/2018 – Sallie Mae’s Jerry Archer Recognized as a Cybersecurity Trailblazer; 27/03/2018 – SLM SOLUTIONS AM3D.DE – HENNER SCHÖNEBORN WILL NOT BE EXTENDING HIS EXECUTIVE EMPLOYMENT THAT RUNS UNTIL JUNE 30 OF THIS YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in SLM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold EFSC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 18.60 million shares or 5.20% more from 17.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 0% invested in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) for 39,712 shares. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 0.24% or 28,157 shares. Enterprise Financial Svcs Corp has invested 5.01% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Principal Gru stated it has 13,921 shares. Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership holds 61,107 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corp De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Cap Fund Management invested 0% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc invested in 0.07% or 124,694 shares. Northern Tru holds 422,190 shares. 996,384 were accumulated by Patriot Prtnrs Gru L P. Alps stated it has 9,360 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) for 4,509 shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt reported 17,200 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Parkside State Bank And holds 0.19% or 14,182 shares. Ameriprise Fincl owns 240,197 shares.

More notable recent Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Preview For Enterprise Financial – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold SLM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 427.67 million shares or 2.87% less from 440.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett And Communications holds 1,000 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.05% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Carlson Limited Partnership stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Aperio Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 177,377 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd has 0.02% invested in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Moreover, Raymond James And has 0.01% invested in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Prudential Plc reported 15,300 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 1,084 shares or 0% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% or 88,100 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab accumulated 243,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 0.22% or 50,000 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability invested in 0.57% or 31.89M shares. North Star Invest Mgmt Corporation owns 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 265,934 shares.

Calamos Advisors Llc increased Viavi Solutions Inc (Prn) stake by 1.18 million shares to 29.70M valued at $33.44 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nxp Semiconductor Nv (Prn) stake by 9.57M shares and now owns 60.99 million shares. Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) was raised too.

More notable recent SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – SLM – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sallie Mae (SLM) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates as Revenues Rise – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sallie Mae (SLM) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is it Worth Holding on to Sallie Mae (SLM) Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sallie Mae (SLM) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Analysts await SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 13.04% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.23 per share. SLM’s profit will be $110.91 million for 8.14 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by SLM Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.13% negative EPS growth.