Calamos Advisors Lowered Its America Movil (AMX) Position; Encompass Capital Advisors Lowered Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stake By $35.97 Million

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) stake by 34.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc sold 356,136 shares as Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)’s stock rose 2.03%. The Encompass Capital Advisors Llc holds 675,400 shares with $68.57M value, down from 1.03M last quarter. Diamondback Energy Inc now has $15.76B valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $98.08. About 1.12M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased America Movil (AMX) stake by 20.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 65,025 shares as America Movil (AMX)’s stock declined 3.05%. The Calamos Advisors Llc holds 247,955 shares with $3.54M value, down from 312,980 last quarter. America Movil now has $46.48B valuation. The stock increased 2.89% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $14.62. About 4.16M shares traded or 74.62% up from the average. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q NET INCOME MXN18.09B; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Ebitda Down 0.8% on Year to MXN71.2 Billion; 05/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAYS TO CHALLENGE MEXICO REGULATOR’S ORDER; 19/04/2018 – IGNORE: AMERICA MOVIL POSTED 4Q EARNINGS FEB. 13; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q REV. MXN263.86B, EST. MXN261.61B; 24/04/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL SAYS 1Q NET PROFIT 18.087 BLN PESOS; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Net Profit Down 51% on Year to MXN17.7 Billion; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL’S SLIM DOMIT SAYS REGULATORY BURDEN HAS PUSHED IT TO CUT INVESTMENTS; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q EBITDA MXN71.2B; EST. MXN72B; 14/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CEO DANIEL HAJJ SPEAKS IN MEXICO CITY

Analysts await AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 13.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.3 per share. AMX’s profit will be $1.08B for 10.75 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.55% EPS growth.

Calamos Advisors Llc increased Wright Medical Group Inc (Prn) stake by 1.25M shares to 7.67 million valued at $8.69M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) stake by 118,731 shares and now owns 851,324 shares. Liberty Media Corp (Prn) was raised too.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $905,320 activity. $399,968 worth of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) was bought by Stice Travis D.. $505,352 worth of stock was bought by Hollis Michael L. on Friday, March 8.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $301.99M for 13.04 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Diamondback (NASDAQ:FANG), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Diamondback has $189 highest and $12400 lowest target. $153.44’s average target is 56.44% above currents $98.08 stock price. Diamondback had 20 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The stock of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22. JP Morgan maintained Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) rating on Monday, March 11. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $148 target. Northland Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. Oppenheimer maintained Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) on Thursday, August 22 with “Outperform” rating. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was initiated by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”. The stock of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, August 14. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 12 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Morgan Stanley.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) stake by 1.06M shares to 1.77 million valued at $79.35 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Jagged Peak Energy Inc stake by 2.17 million shares and now owns 3.88M shares. U S Well Svcs Inc was raised too.