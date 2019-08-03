Calamos Advisors Lifted Its Stake in First Republic Bank/Ca (FRC) by $734,000; Enstar Group LTD (ESGR) Shareholder Barr E S & Co Trimmed Stake

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in First Republic Bank/Ca (FRC) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 7,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 128,390 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.90 million, up from 121,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in First Republic Bank/Ca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $96.29. About 1.04 million shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Net $199.1M; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen Tried to Reach Trump Before Paying Stormy Daniels; 22/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – First Republic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 13 Days; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 05/03/2018 – Bank Flagged Payment by Trump Lawyer to Porn Star

Barr E S & Co decreased its stake in Enstar Group Ltd (ESGR) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co sold 1,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 104,110 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.12 million, down from 106,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Enstar Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $173.75. About 49,726 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $16.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (Prn) by 14.27M shares to 1.48 million shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 50,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,525 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

