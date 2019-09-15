Calamos Advisors Lifted By $538,410 Its Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Stake; 1 Analysts Covering Sykes Enterprises, (SYKE)

Among 2 analysts covering Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sykes Enterprises has $3600 highest and $31 lowest target. $33.50’s average target is 6.69% above currents $31.4 stock price. Sykes Enterprises had 2 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Sidoti maintained Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Sidoti has “Buy” rating and $3600 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, April 12 by SunTrust. See Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) latest ratings:

31/07/2019 Broker: Sidoti Rating: Buy Old Target: $39.0000 New Target: $36.0000 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $33 New Target: $31 Downgrade

Calamos Advisors Llc increased Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) stake by 5.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Calamos Advisors Llc acquired 3,930 shares as Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC)’s stock rose 5.69%. The Calamos Advisors Llc holds 78,927 shares with $10.84M value, up from 74,997 last quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group now has $62.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $139.28. About 2.62 million shares traded or 32.23% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $2.43; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43; 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief

The stock increased 0.58% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $31.4. About 148,728 shares traded. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) has declined 4.10% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SYKE News: 07/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises Sees 2Q Rev $400M-$405M; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES – FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018, CO SEES DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.40 TO $1.50; 07/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises 1Q EPS 26c; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 11C TO 14C, EST. 39C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Sykes Enterprises; 15/03/2018 – Idaho DOL: Sykes hiring event; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES – FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018, CO SEES NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $2.00 TO $2.10; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES 1Q REV. $414.4M, EST. $409.7M; 07/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.10; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints Richard K. Sykes as Director

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides business process outsourcing solutions. The company has market cap of $1.31 billion. The Company’s customer care services include product information requests, describing product features, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, handling billing inquiries, changing addresses, claims handling, ordering/reservations, prequalification and warranty management, providing health information, and roadside assistance. It has a 24.72 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s technical support services comprise handling inquiries regarding hardware, software, communications services, communications equipment, Internet access technology, and Internet portal usage; and customer acquisition services focuses around digital marketing, demand generation, and in-bound sales conversion, as well as inbound and outbound up-selling its clientsÂ’ services and products.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $124,380 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $124,380 was made by BUNCH CHARLES E on Friday, August 23.

