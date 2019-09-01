Calamos Advisors Increases Stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS); Timucuan Asset Management Boosted Analog Devices (ADI) Stake by $1.88 Million

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 17,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 820,650 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.39 million, up from 802,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $109.83. About 1.40M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 9.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 104,848 shares as the company's stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.12 million, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.06 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 14, 2017, LACHLAN MURDOCH, JAMES MURDOCH, MET WITH CEO OF PARTY A; PARTY A INDICATED POSSIBLE INTEREST IN STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF 21CF; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 13/03/2018 – Cramer's lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Peyton Manning will say no to ESPN, replacing Jon Gruden; 29/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Disney, Pixar To Release A Short About A Li'l Dumpling, And It Sounds Darling; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland's, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel's earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year;

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, has 0.17% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,897 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 1.28 million shares. Havens Advisors Limited accumulated 11,100 shares or 1.19% of the stock. Barr E S And Com accumulated 35,061 shares or 0.4% of the stock. First National Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Trust Service has invested 1.81% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Buckhead Cap Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2.11% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 2.29% stake. San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) has 0.55% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Metropolitan Life accumulated 34,863 shares. Bowen Hanes & holds 1.65% or 336,106 shares. Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Newman Dignan And Sheerar accumulated 17,235 shares. Security Bancshares Of So Dak invested in 0.27% or 1,967 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management owns 3.19% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 68,893 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 2.06M shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $16.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (Prn) by 4.51 million shares to 38.49 million shares, valued at $41.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) by 153,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 430,000 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).