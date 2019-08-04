Calamos Advisors Increases Position in Wellcare Health Plans (WCG); Yandex N V (YNDX) Holding Has Increased by Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.17M, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $37.54. About 1.84M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 2137.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 41,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 42,957 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.59M, up from 1,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $283.27. About 730,233 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-US GOVT SETS 3.40 (NOT 1.84) PCT INCREASE IN AVERAGE PAYMENT RATE TO INSURERS FOR 2019 MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS; 05/03/2018 WellCare Commits to Tampa Headquarters through 2030; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net $101.7M; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Unregulated Cash, Investments About $561.3M; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health to buy Meridian for $2.5 bln; 30/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Medical Benefits Ratios 84%; 24/05/2018 – WellCare Elects Amy Compton-Phillips and Kathleen E. Walsh to Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – U.S. govt sets 3.40 pct hike in 2019 payments to Medicare insurers; 06/03/2018 – ‘Ohana Health Plan Awarded Contract to Provide Community Care Services (CCS) Statewide to Eligible Medicaid Members

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “WellCare Health Plans Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CVS Stock Is Not Nearly as Cheap as You Might Think – Yahoo News” published on April 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “WCG, HF, STI MERGER CLASS ACTIONS: Halper Sadeh LLP Alerts Investors of Important Upcoming Deadlines in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against Wellcare Health Plans, Inc., Hff, Inc., and Suntrust Banks, Inc. â€“ WCG, HF, STI – GlobeNewswire” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WellCare Health Plans (WCG) Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. is Fair to WellCare Shareholders â€“ WCG – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contravisory Inv Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,268 shares. Sectoral Asset Inc has invested 0.53% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Tru Fund holds 0.06% or 994 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding Sa has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Sector Pension Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 4,200 shares. Capstone Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 35,641 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.02% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Sg Americas Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.06% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Hussman Strategic Advisors holds 5,000 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Wedge L Ltd Partnership Nc reported 0.49% stake. Mackenzie Fincl Corp stated it has 0% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Reliance Com Of Delaware holds 0.04% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 930 shares. Gw Henssler Assocs Limited has invested 0.03% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $16.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc (Prn) by 3.89 million shares to 43.41 million shares, valued at $51.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 19,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,964 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Rule Breaker Reviewapalooza – Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Yandex (YNDX) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Yandex.Taxi Expands into the Regions Nasdaq:YNDX – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/15/2019: SOL, NICE, YNDX, UBER, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kerrisdale Capital takes Yandex position in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.