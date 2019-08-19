Calamos Advisors Increases Position in Oshkosh (OSK); Ambev Sa (ABEV) Shareholder Eagle Ridge Investment Management Decreased Holding as Stock Rose

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 137.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 9,500 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $714,000, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $70.29. About 44,880 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Credit Facility ‘BBB-‘; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 06/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Visits Wisconsin Employers in Oshkosh, Janesville that Have Expressed Concern with President; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Oshkosh $300m WNG 10Y; IPT +187.5 Area; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP SAYS ON APRIL 3, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Oshkosh Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q EPS $1.47; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Net $110.8M; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.34, REV VIEW $7.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Ambev Sa (ABEV) by 96.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 491,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The institutional investor held 17,128 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74,000, down from 508,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Ambev Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $4.705. About 1.80 million shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – AB INBEV WILL PROVIDE ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO TRANSACTION; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Global Emerging Adds CCB, Exits SK Hynix, Cuts Ambev; 13/03/2018 AMBEV SA ABEV3.SA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44M and $680.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc by 42,173 shares to 84,603 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (EBND) by 23,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ABEV’s profit will be $791.86M for 23.53 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Ambev S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold OSK shares while 118 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 60.16 million shares or 2.34% less from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Mngmt Limited invested in 985 shares or 0% of the stock. Associated Banc holds 0.01% or 3,346 shares in its portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 21,691 shares. Franklin Resources owns 698,100 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 753,984 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems invested 0.02% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Lsv Asset Management reported 3.25 million shares. Fdx Advsr owns 8,217 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Advsr Asset Management reported 16,686 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 1.66M shares. Endurance Wealth Inc has 500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada accumulated 463,463 shares. Oberweis Asset Management reported 12,140 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Moreover, Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 356,559 shares.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $16.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 273,853 shares to 61,819 shares, valued at $7.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 77,978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 356,295 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).