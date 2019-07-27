Calamos Advisors Increases Position in Mgic Investment (MTG); At & T (T) Shares Rose While Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Lowered Its Position

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mgic Investment Corp (MTG) by 117.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,200 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $609,000, up from 21,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mgic Investment Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $12.75. About 7.16 million shares traded or 62.91% up from the average. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 32.76% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN FOR THE QUARTER WERE $236.9 MILLION, COMPARED TO $236.7 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Book Value Per Share $8.70; 08/03/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Releases Monthly Operating Statistics; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Rev $265.8M; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 1.3% Position in MGIC; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors (Uk) Buys New 1.2% Position in MGIC; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q EPS 38c; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Reduced Borrower-Paid Premium Rates; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Hires Leonard (Len) Murray, Account Manager, West Central Region

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in At & T Inc (T) by 20.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 12,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,161 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, down from 58,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in At & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 32.89 million shares traded or 17.42% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 21/03/2018 – RPT-Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 08/03/2018 – Adam Cormier Joins PAN Communications Leadership Team as Vice President, Client Relations; 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS APIRL SALES AT T$19.7 BLN; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner’s Bewkes defends AT&T deal in court; 16/05/2018 – Top Novartis lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal error; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Memo Reportedly Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was ‘big Mistake,’ Announces Lobbyist Exit — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 16/04/2018 – AT&T Launches Home Internet in Mexico on Mobile Network

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Bank N A reported 84,231 shares. Aviva Plc invested in 3.20M shares or 0.67% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.53% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Lc has 0.44% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). California-based Grassi Management has invested 1.37% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). West Coast Fincl reported 10,369 shares stake. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 99.18M shares. Redmond Asset stated it has 18,570 shares. Doliver Limited Partnership holds 0.12% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 9,761 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.14% or 57,795 shares in its portfolio. New Vernon Inv Management Lc has invested 1.11% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hartford Invest accumulated 1.16 million shares. Sky Invest Gru Ltd Liability holds 1.03% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 89,554 shares. Cullen Cap Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.82 million shares. Strategic Wealth Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Co stated it has 127,566 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 2,081 shares to 32,968 shares, valued at $9.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 16,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,227 shares, and has risen its stake in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Convergence Partners Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 37,733 shares. Heartland Advisors reported 1.60 million shares. Bluecrest Cap Limited holds 45,279 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Oaktree Capital LP holds 0.56% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 2.22M shares. Gam Hldgs Ag has 0.03% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 53,633 shares. Teewinot Advisers Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.32% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Piedmont Investment invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Ameritas Invest invested 0.02% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Moreover, Northern has 0.02% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Eagleclaw Managment Limited reported 49,350 shares. Waddell & Reed, a Kansas-based fund reported 1.84 million shares. Salem Counselors holds 0% or 1,525 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG).

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $16.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (Prn) by 1.92M shares to 10.91M shares, valued at $26.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc (Prn) by 3.89M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43.41M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).