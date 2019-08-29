Calamos Advisors Increases Holding in Walmart (WMT); Okumus Fund Management LTD Raised Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Stake by $6.27 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 27.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 265,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.91M, up from 963,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $325.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $114.08. About 5.19M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – WALMART – TENCENT & TIGER GLOBAL WILL CONTINUE ON FLIPKART BOARD, JOINED BY NEW MEMBERS FROM WALMART; 07/03/2018 – Amazon, Walmart and Target are squeezing traditional grocery chains on price:; 04/04/2018 – Tesco and Morrisons lead Britain’s ‘big four’ supermarkets-Kantar Worldpanel; 17/05/2018 – Walmart Tops Profit Estimates on Online Sales Boost (Video); 16/05/2018 – WEAU 13 News: Walmart, known for its ‘everyday low prices’ mantra, wants shoppers to think of it as a source for style and; 18/04/2018 – US News: Walmart Dominates Amazon in Household Spending; 10/05/2018 – Walmart has confirmed it is buying a majority stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion:; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion; 15/03/2018 – Walmart Whistle-Blower Claims Retailer Cheated to Catch Amazon (Video); 20/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trump’s next $100 bln tariff dilemma: hit Wal-Mart or Apple Store?

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 569,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 8.19M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.39 million, up from 7.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $557.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 22.84% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $4.73. About 11.34M shares traded or 138.00% up from the average. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Realogy Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLGY); 30/05/2018 – Realogy Earns CEO Cancer Gold Standard Accreditation for Seventh Consecutive Year; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 38C; 05/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Unveils Rebranding Campaign That Targets Complacency, Inspires Real Estate Consumers To Demand More; 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network; 09/05/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Mexico; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Year Anniversary; 05/03/2018 – REALOGY HOLDINGS HOLDER D.E. SHAW REPORTS 5% STAKE; 22/05/2018 – Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability owns 40,145 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Lawson Kroeker Inv Mgmt Ne holds 3.4% or 97,563 shares in its portfolio. Arcadia Mgmt Corporation Mi has invested 0.03% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Oppenheimer Incorporated has 0.42% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Pinnacle Fincl Prns reported 19,252 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 130,723 shares. California-based Guardian Invest Management has invested 1.14% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Martin Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 19,134 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot And Company Inc Ma reported 7,737 shares. Tiemann Invest Ltd Liability has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Spectrum Mngmt Grp Inc, Indiana-based fund reported 500 shares. Crossvault Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 1.26% or 25,074 shares. Pennsylvania Trust invested in 0.73% or 291,085 shares. Two Sigma Securities Lc, New York-based fund reported 2,291 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $16.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (Prn) by 3.79 million shares to 31.49 million shares, valued at $48.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Transport Services G (Prn) by 4.71M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22.95M shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Centurylink Investment Management reported 66,282 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 131,973 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al reported 113,243 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Schroder Management Group Inc invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia invested in 0% or 27,300 shares. Highstreet Asset stated it has 140 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement holds 0.01% or 39,700 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Principal Finance Gp Inc has 0.01% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 624,358 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.08% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 330,389 shares. Okumus Fund Management Limited holds 8.19 million shares or 20.85% of its portfolio. Pzena Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.19% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company has 15,689 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY).

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 90,000 shares to 678,207 shares, valued at $130.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. Another trade for 119,300 shares valued at $999,734 was bought by Schneider Ryan M..

