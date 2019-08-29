Calamos Advisors Increases Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN); Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Valuation Rose While Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Decreased by $3.21 Million Its Position

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 30,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 2.81 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $292.66M, down from 2.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $120.96. About 780,361 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 8,816 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 190,474 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $339.19M, up from 181,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $888.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $31.48 during the last trading session, reaching $1795.73. About 964,436 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Amazon Widens War With Walmart for Low-Income Shoppers; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is now on the hook for an additional $22 billion in future purchase obligations following the Whole Foods acquisition, filings show; 03/04/2018 – WHITE HOUSE IS SAID TO NOT HAVE PLANS FOR ACTION AGAINST AMAZON; 13/03/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 Plans Have Some DC Homeowners Optimistic (Podcast); 02/05/2018 – Tim’s Corner: 3 High Yield Retail REITS That Will Survive Amazon; 27/03/2018 – CASINO’S MONOPRIX CEO SAYS PARTNERSHIP WITH AMAZON IS “PROFITABLE” DEAL FOR MONOPRIX , WILL NOT PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS; 15/05/2018 – Meet the family worth more than Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett or Bill Gates; 13/05/2018 – Walmart shifts global strategy to battle Amazon; 14/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Amazon Stepping Into SMB Card Space With Chase

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $16.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 90,806 shares to 321,877 shares, valued at $61.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First has 1.44% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Partner Investment Mngmt LP holds 610 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fin stated it has 0.81% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fiduciary Co stated it has 30,985 shares. Decatur Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 4.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.91% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Madison Investment holds 153 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vestor Capital Limited Liability accumulated 1,363 shares. Bainco Intll Investors, Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,433 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 0.02% or 18,433 shares in its portfolio. Comerica National Bank invested in 1.29% or 85,825 shares. Greystone Managed Invests reported 7,384 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa reported 525 shares. Bartlett And Commerce Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Midwest Commercial Bank Trust Division holds 0.58% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,396 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leisure Management reported 16,888 shares. Umb National Bank N A Mo stated it has 0.88% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.8% or 1.28 million shares. American Natl Ins Company Tx holds 1.46% or 267,100 shares in its portfolio. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Incorporated Id holds 0.27% or 27,128 shares. Proffitt & Goodson Incorporated invested in 0.31% or 11,812 shares. Dsam Partners (London) Ltd holds 36,000 shares. Wetherby Asset stated it has 51,352 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Shufro Rose & holds 0.03% or 2,830 shares. Wesbanco Retail Bank Inc has invested 1.58% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Northeast Consultants accumulated 32,357 shares or 0.37% of the stock. 30,405 are held by Hudson Valley Invest Adv. Cap Int Sarl stated it has 12,745 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Harvey Inv Lc holds 1.07% or 59,819 shares. Tradewinds Mngmt Llc owns 5,669 shares.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,151 shares to 121,555 shares, valued at $13.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 5,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

