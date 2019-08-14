Calamos Advisors Increased Oshkosh (OSK) Position By $412,500; ACCIONA SA ORDINARY SHARES (ACXIF) Shorts Down By 20%

ACCIONA SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) had a decrease of 20% in short interest. ACXIF’s SI was 400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 20% from 500 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 4 days are for ACCIONA SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ACXIF)’s short sellers to cover ACXIF’s short positions. It closed at $102.24 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Calamos Advisors Llc increased Oshkosh Corp (OSK) stake by 137.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Calamos Advisors Llc acquired 5,500 shares as Oshkosh Corp (OSK)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Calamos Advisors Llc holds 9,500 shares with $714,000 value, up from 4,000 last quarter. Oshkosh Corp now has $4.96B valuation. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $72.48. About 477,141 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – RAISES FISCAL 2018 ESTIMATED EPS RANGE; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES OSHKOSH SR UNSECURED RATING TO Ba1; 23/04/2018 – DJ Oshkosh Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSK); 11/05/2018 – OSHKOSH BOOSTS BOARD SIZE FROM 11 TO 12 MEMBERS; 09/05/2018 – Oshkosh: Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Oshkosh Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY EPS $5.10-EPS $5.55; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CONSOLIDATED SALES TO BE $7.4 BLN TO $7.6 BLN; 19/03/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Acciona, S.A. engages in the development and management of infrastructure, renewable energy, water, and services in Spain and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.53 billion. The firm develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants; operates a 9,000 megawatt project; develops energy projects with an installed capacity of approximately 2,000 megawatts for third parties; operates substations and transmission networks, as well as is involved in installation activities; markets electricity of renewable origin; and develops wind turbine-generators. It has a 22.83 P/E ratio. It also engages in the construction, engineering, performance, maintenance, and management of public work concessions primarily in the field of transport and social infrastructures, including bridges, roads, and special structures, including bridges, roads, and special structures; railroads and tunnels; and hospital and university projects, irrigation, and ports and hydro projects, as well as projects in engineering, concessions, and other businesses.

Among 5 analysts covering Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Oshkosh has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $85.40’s average target is 17.83% above currents $72.48 stock price. Oshkosh had 9 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by Citigroup. The company was upgraded on Thursday, August 1 by Evercore. The company was downgraded on Friday, May 31 by Evercore. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold OSK shares while 118 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 60.16 million shares or 2.34% less from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Cap holds 0.02% or 399 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt owns 25,981 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 7,010 are held by South Dakota Investment Council. Clarivest Asset Ltd Company owns 143,591 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank And invested in 0% or 31 shares. Oppenheimer And Incorporated holds 0.01% or 2,701 shares in its portfolio. Skylands Cap Ltd Liability reported 280,150 shares. The New York-based Tower Cap Llc (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Bessemer Gru Inc stated it has 8,971 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 21,399 shares. Midas Mngmt reported 37,100 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 6,242 shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Mgmt has 0.17% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Walthausen & Company Ltd Liability owns 102,664 shares. Blackrock reported 6.27 million shares stake.

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased Ctrip.Com Intl Ltd (Prn) stake by 17.54 million shares to 6.36M valued at $6.49M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) stake by 1.27 million shares and now owns 108,529 shares. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (Call) was reduced too.

