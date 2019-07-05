Calamos Advisors Holds Stake in Baidu (BIDU); International Business Machs (IBM) Shares Declined While Country Club Trust Company Has Lifted Its Holding

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,115 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, up from 22,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $116.04. About 1.26 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/05/2018 – Baidu in Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to Divestiture of Global Ad and Tools Business; 20/05/2018 – Baidu Star’s Shock Exit Casts Entire AI-First Ambition in Doubt; 03/04/2018 – SOKON GETS SHANGHAI EXCHANGE INQUIRY ON PARTNERSHIP WITH BAIDU; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Expects That Du Xiaoman Will Be Deconsolidated From Baidu’s Consolidated Fincl Statements; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTH DIGITAL – TO BEST OF DIRECTORS’ KNOWLEDGE, INVESTOR IS UNIT OF BAIDU, INC; 18/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu Trades Actively; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Guang Zhu, Baidu Senior Vice Pres and General Manager of FSG, Will Become CEO of Du Xiaoman; 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Net $1.1B; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS FINANCE ARM RAISED $1.9B FROM TPG, OTHERS

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 11,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,451 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.93M, up from 66,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $140.52. About 584,347 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using Al; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 15/05/2018 – IBM joins forces with a start-up to combine crypto with environmental credit trading; 13/03/2018 – DomainTools Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 11/04/2018 – Pelco and IBM Combine Powerful Camera and Video Management Systems Technology with Intelligent Video Analytics; 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 08/03/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 16/04/2018 – Artificial Intelligence to Thrive in Logistics According to DHL and IBM; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC SAYS TERMS OF PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – IBM Joins the Sovrin Foundation as a Founding Steward

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,302 shares to 23,929 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYE) by 8,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,729 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Google vs. IBM – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Selling International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Top Australian banks join IBM, Scentre in blockchain project – StreetInsider.com” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IBM: Big Blue Preparing For The Next Chapter In Cloud – Seeking Alpha” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Stock Will Thrive in AI-Driven Entertainment – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,101 were reported by First Natl Bank Of Omaha. Moreover, Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.22% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1.80M shares. Communications Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 0.18% or 4,888 shares. Epoch Inv Partners reported 0.49% stake. Flippin Bruce Porter Incorporated has 125,899 shares. 4,844 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Life Insur. Pggm Invests invested 0.85% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Rampart Inv Mngmt Company Ltd Liability owns 16,863 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Smith Salley Associate accumulated 0.7% or 30,987 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Lc reported 8,165 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Beach Counsel Inc Pa owns 6,972 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0.05% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 307,741 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 2.26M shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. 160 are owned by Shamrock Asset Mgmt. Moreover, Valley Natl Advisers Inc has 0.14% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $16.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 58,374 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $76.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,600 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).