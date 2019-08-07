Calamos Advisors Holds Holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL); As Tjx Companies (TJX) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Upped Position

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (TJX) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 6,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The hedge fund held 264,887 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.09 million, up from 258,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $52.18. About 4.29M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 81.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 130,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 292,215 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.49M, up from 161,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $107.4. About 1.22 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net $218.7M; 19/03/2018 – RCL NAMES ADAM GOLDSTEIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN, RECOGNIZING DECADES; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY GROSS YIELDS WERE UP 3.1% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 5.1% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES – NCC EXCLUDING FUEL ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.5% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY AND UP 3.0% TO 3.5% AS-REPORTED FOR FY; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Expects Net Yield Increase of 2% to 3.75% on Constant Currency Basi; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.70 TO $8.90, EST. $8.76; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $8.90; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN BOOSTS FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $1.90; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Eyes Next Generation of Cruisers with Multibillion-Dollar Investment In Ships, Experiences and Destinations

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0.08% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Stevens Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 48,194 shares. Alps Inc holds 0% or 4,215 shares. Clark Capital Inc holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 442,799 shares. 223,393 are held by Kingdon Management Ltd Co. Victory Capital Mgmt reported 48,779 shares. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advisors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Cornerstone holds 0.03% or 2,294 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public stated it has 1.46 million shares. 987,473 are owned by Goldman Sachs Incorporated. Kwmg Ltd Llc invested in 39 shares or 0% of the stock. The Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Capital has invested 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 0.04% or 157,519 shares. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.06% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 2,576 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $16.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 19,664 shares to 72,964 shares, valued at $17.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 286,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,560 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (Prn).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $50,190 activity.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 6,802 shares to 18,949 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,659 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,600 shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).