Calamos Advisors Holding in Kroger Co (KR) Cut by $3.73 Million as Share Price Declined; Southern Co (SO) Holder Verity Asset Management Upped Its Stake by $1.83 Million as Stock Value Rose

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 43.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 155,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 198,437 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 353,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $25.01. About 1.22M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 16/04/2018 – Kroger Announces Industry-Leading Commitment to Associate Education and Lifelong Learning; 20/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Kroger wrongly coded to unrelated company; 23/05/2018 – Kroger is buying meal kit company Home Chef; 17/05/2018 – Ocado’s Owners Hit the Jackpot With Kroger Shopping Trip; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Sees 2018 EPS $1.95-EPS $2.15; 23/05/2018 – KROGER CO -; 23/03/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger; 20/04/2018 – KROGER CO – 2018 NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED CONTEMPLATED SALE OF THE CONVENIENCE STORES – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: KROGER GROUND BEEF AMONG JBS N.C. RECALL: CNBC; 27/03/2018 – Bubbies Ice Cream Expands with Kroger Partnership

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 251.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 35,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 50,062 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, up from 14,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $59.56. About 585,417 shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 22/03/2018 – OU Energy Symposium Finds U.S. Must Embrace All Forms of Energy in Marketplace; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. CFO Art P. Beattie to Retire; 23/05/2018 – Southern Co Portfolio Includes 26 Operating Solar Facilities Representing Approximately 1.7 Gigawatts of Capacity; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS DEAL FOR $1.175 BLN; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN: ART P. BEATTIE ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE AS CFO; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 06/03/2018 – Georgia Power customers to receive $1.2 billion in benefits from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Chas P Pa Cpas reported 9,820 shares. Homrich And Berg reported 76,184 shares. Moneta Gp Inv Advsr Lc holds 0.02% or 3,812 shares. Town Country Bancorporation Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company has 0.13% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 5,461 shares. Steinberg Asset Management holds 0.84% or 122,835 shares. Veritable LP has 48,952 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank invested 0.06% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 14,685 were reported by Philadelphia Com. Beacon Finance Gp has 113,846 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 138,490 shares. Alps Advsr Incorporated stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Livingston Grp Incorporated Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management) owns 6,090 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Mechanics State Bank Tru Department invested in 41,037 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Greenleaf Trust invested in 0% or 3,985 shares. Confluence Investment Limited Co has 2.24M shares for 1.95% of their portfolio.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $16.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Osi Systems Inc (Prn) by 1.33M shares to 29.73 million shares, valued at $30.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dte Energy Co by 253,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.43 million shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Crp Of Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Retail Bank accumulated 5,645 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Inspirion Wealth Lc holds 0.64% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 58,830 shares. Brandywine Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 850,794 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Blackrock owns 56.85M shares. Mufg Americas Corporation has 1,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Johnson Financial Group Incorporated reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 1.98 million shares. Paradigm Asset Commerce Ltd Liability Com has 40,920 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comerica Natl Bank owns 156,243 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Prelude Limited Company has 0.01% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.06% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Rbf Ltd Liability Corporation holds 30,000 shares. 57,878 were accumulated by Aurora Counsel. Farmers Retail Bank reported 1,883 shares.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12 before the open. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $320.00 million for 14.89 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.