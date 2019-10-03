Calamos Advisors Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Decreased by $19.37 Million as Stock Value Declined; 12Th Street Asset Management Company Lowered Werner Enterprises (WERN) Stake by $308,295

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 9.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 139,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 1.33M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $184.73M, down from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $351.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.22. About 3.94 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 9,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The institutional investor held 225,490 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.01M, down from 235,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Werner Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $33.9. About 488,938 shares traded. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has risen 2.48% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 17/04/2018 – CASTLE HARLAN – CHRIS WERNER WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF TITAN PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT; 18/03/2018 – IMF WESTERN HEMISPHERE CHIEF WERNER SPEAKS IN BUENOS AIRES; 10/04/2018 – Werner, a campaign strategist at Public Citizen, is attending the hearing to draw attention to the social network’s failure to stop the misuse of its site during the 2016 presidential election; 07/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Named 2018 Best for Vets Employer; 20/04/2018 – PREMATURE TO TALK OF COST OF VENEZUELA RESCUE PLAN: WERNER; 18/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES: VERDICT RELATED TO TRACTOR-TRAILER ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $562.7 MLN VS $501.2 MLN; 16/03/2018 – SUNPOWER SPWR.O CEO WERNER SAYS ‘HIGHLY LIKELY’ COMPANY WILL EXPAND U.S. MANUFACTURING OF SOLAR MODULES; 05/03/2018 Tennessee DOL: Real TN Stories: Cindy Cameron Ogle + Mike Werner; 18/03/2018 – NOT ENOUGH RISK-SHARING IN GLOBAL SAFETY NETWORK: WERNER

Analysts await Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 7.58% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.66 per share. WERN’s profit will be $41.89M for 13.89 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Werner Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $366.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 36,464 shares to 589,992 shares, valued at $25.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plantronics Inc New (NYSE:PLT) by 66,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.36 billion for 16.40 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1.