Calamos Advisors Has Upped Its Position in Bank Of America (BAC) by $17.32 Million as Stock Rose; Canyon Capital Advisors Raised Its Stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) as Stock Rose

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 597,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 6.62 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $192.07 million, up from 6.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 39.87 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 20/04/2018 – Conmed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q FICC TRADING REV. EX-DVA $2.5B, EST. $2.96B; 19/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Telecom, Media and Technology Conference; 08/05/2018 – Cigna Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 08/03/2018 – SEC SAYS SETTLED CHARGES WITH MERRILL LYNCH OVER ALLEGED UNREGISTERED SALES OF SECURITIES ON BEHALF OF CHINA-BASED ISSUER -STATEMENT; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – Cryptocurrencies are standing in the way of authorities catching “bad guys,” a Bank of America official said; 23/05/2018 – BofA Is Said to Name Zapparoli, Gadkari to Head Capital Markets; 29/03/2018 – Japan regulator warns Deutsche, Bank of America over bond-price fixing

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 702,475 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.79M, up from 682,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.65B market cap company. The stock increased 3.96% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $9.46. About 2.28M shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 08/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF posts 1st quarter net profit of $297 million; 05/03/2018 – YPF HOPES UP TO 8 SHALE GAS PROJECTS WILL GET GOVT SUBSIDY; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 09/05/2018 – YPF SAYS GOVT GOVT MAY COMPENSATE POSTPONED PRICE HIKES: CEO; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES PRODUCTION FALLING BY 2%-3% IN 2018; 05/03/2018 – YPF: CAN COMPETE W/TRADERS FOR FUEL SALES IN LIBERALIZED MARKET; 26/04/2018 – OIL ARB: Argentina’s YPF Is Said to Sell Cruz Del Sur for May; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES UNION ACCORDS DRIVING 20% FALL IN COSTS IN 3 YEARS; 13/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms; 05/03/2018 – YPF CAPEX FELL 17.8% IN USD IN 2017

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $18.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (Prn) by 316,000 shares to 33.56M shares, valued at $38.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transunion by 49,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,302 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Us Real Estate Etf (IYR).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Bank of America plans to expand customer-loyalty program after initial success – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy Bank of America Stock Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank Of America: Still My Second Pick In The Banking Space – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “BofA (BAC) is Doing Ok in Trading This Quarter, Equities Trading Has Done Well, FICC Down a Bit – Bloomberg, Citing Montag – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “BofA’s Cathy Bessant on big data, security and developing the right skill sets in tech – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Brown Brothers Harriman reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Missouri-based Anderson Hoagland & has invested 3.63% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Affinity Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 336,332 shares. Monetary Grp reported 34,500 shares. Eagle Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 140,225 shares. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 78,613 shares. National Bank Of Stockton has invested 0.21% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 7.21M shares. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 10,224 shares. 22,090 were reported by Independent. Pnc Financial Grp Inc invested in 10.61M shares or 0.3% of the stock. Lathrop Investment reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Howland Cap Limited Liability Company reported 13,233 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Lvw Ltd Co reported 10,392 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20B and $4.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vici Pptys Inc by 2.05M shares to 25.14 million shares, valued at $554.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 17,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.69M shares, and cut its stake in Roan Res Inc.

More notable recent YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Argentina’s stocks among premarket losers after Macri’s defeat in primary vote – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “17 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Renewed Trade Hopes, Tech Sector Lift Stocks – Schaeffers Research” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “China Natural Resources and Enerplus among Energy/Materials gainers; ProPetro and Chaparral Energy among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.