Calamos Advisors Has Upped Its First Republic Bank/Ca (FRC) Position; Last Week Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Micro Focus International PLC (LON:MCRO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Micro Focus International PLC has GBX 2200 highest and GBX 1440 lowest target. GBX 1703’s average target is 1.37% above currents GBX 1680 stock price. Micro Focus International PLC had 17 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. The stock of Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Barclays Capital. Credit Suisse downgraded the shares of MCRO in report on Wednesday, February 20 to “Underperform” rating. JP Morgan maintained the shares of MCRO in report on Friday, February 15 with “Underweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Numis Securities on Monday, February 18. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal Weight” on Friday, April 12. On Tuesday, May 28 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral”. See Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) latest ratings:

Calamos Advisors Llc increased First Republic Bank/Ca (FRC) stake by 6.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Calamos Advisors Llc acquired 7,340 shares as First Republic Bank/Ca (FRC)’s stock declined 3.68%. The Calamos Advisors Llc holds 128,390 shares with $12.90 million value, up from 121,050 last quarter. First Republic Bank/Ca now has $16.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $96.29. About 1.08M shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 19/04/2018 – Gradifi Partners With American Student Assistance to Help Employers Offer Student Loan Debt Education and Advice; 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara; 14/05/2018 – Wealth Managers Join First Republic in San Francisco and Boston; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $93; 22/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $100; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 05/03/2018 – Bank Flagged Payment by Trump Lawyer to Porn Star; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company has market cap of 5.77 billion GBP. The firm operates through Micro Focus and SUSE divisions. It has a 4.04 P/E ratio. It provides software products in the areas of collaboration, endpoint management, file and networking services, identity and access management, information archiving, security management, terminal emulation, and software delivery and testing, as well as COBOL development and mainframe, and data center solutions.

The stock decreased 3.44% or GBX 59.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1680. About 419,869 shares traded. Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

