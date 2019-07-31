Calamos Advisors Has Trimmed Kroger Co (KR) Holding; Datasea (DTSS) Shorts Increased By 268.42%

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased Kroger Co (KR) stake by 43.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 155,363 shares as Kroger Co (KR)’s stock declined 12.95%. The Calamos Advisors Llc holds 198,437 shares with $4.88M value, down from 353,800 last quarter. Kroger Co now has $17.12B valuation. It closed at $21.43 lastly. It is down 1.94% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 16/04/2018 – Tune into @PowerLunch at 1p ET: Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen will join @SaraEisen and @MelissaLeeCNBC; 23/04/2018 – DJ Kroger Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KR); 22/03/2018 – Kohl’s, Walmart and Kroger’s Take Top Spots in Ad Effectiveness for February; 16/04/2018 – Multicultural healthy food brand “Neilly’s” launches rice mixes at 1500 Kroger Supermarkets; 25/05/2018 – World Animal Protection calls on Kroger to eliminate the use of gestation crates for pigs in its supply chain; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Partners with Ocado to Serve Customers Anything, Anytime, Anywhere in U.S; 24/05/2018 – Meal-Kit Makers Blue Apron, Goodfood Climb After Kroger’s Entry; 08/03/2018 – KROGER: BENEFIT FROM TAX OVERHUAL IS ABOUT $400 MILLION; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Targets 2018 Identical Supermarket Sales Growth Ex-Fuel of 1.5%-2%

Datasea Inc (NASDAQ:DTSS) had an increase of 268.42% in short interest. DTSS’s SI was 7,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 268.42% from 1,900 shares previously. With 4,800 avg volume, 2 days are for Datasea Inc (NASDAQ:DTSS)’s short sellers to cover DTSS’s short positions. The SI to Datasea Inc’s float is 0.13%. The stock decreased 17.14% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $1.16. About 7,613 shares traded or 298.80% up from the average. Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Datasea’s (NASDAQ:DTSS) Share Price Down A Painful 92%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Datasea Inc. (DTSS) Prices 1.45M Share Offering at $4/Sh; Announces Uplisting to NASDAQ Capital Market – StreetInsider.com” published on December 19, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Datasea Inc. Announces Pricing of $5.8 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Uplisting to NASDAQ Capital Market – GlobeNewswire” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “DTSS: Emerging Technology Company Signs Two Key Agreements – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

Datasea Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of electronic and Web security solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $24.30 million. The firm offers Xin Platform, an online platform that identifies potential customers, and markets services and products to targeted groups based on the data it collects through security systems; Safe Campus security system, which provides a campus information platform, which is accessible online or through a smartphone application for teachers, students, and their family to enhance the communications between them; and Smart Elevator, a security and management system. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Xin Platform also serves as an office to office management platform, which provides marketing services to traditional merchants, such as supermarkets, hotels, shopping malls, and restaurants.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.49M for 12.76 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 6.55M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Fund reported 15,861 shares. Jersey-based Contrarius Inv Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.04% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Hartford Mngmt Com has invested 0.09% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Boston Prtn holds 0% or 58,900 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.07% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Miller Howard Investments holds 0.15% or 225,000 shares in its portfolio. Continental Advsr Lc invested 1.24% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 1.27 million shares. New York-based Epoch has invested 0.18% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Hsbc Pcl accumulated 1.04M shares. Pitcairn Com holds 0.15% or 57,990 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 0.05% or 9.20M shares. Robecosam Ag stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). State Bank Of The West has invested 0.1% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Among 11 analysts covering Kroger (NYSE:KR), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Kroger has $32 highest and $22 lowest target. $27.36’s average target is 27.67% above currents $21.43 stock price. Kroger had 22 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of KR in report on Friday, March 8 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, March 8. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, May 29. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by Pivotal Research with “Hold” on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Hold” on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Scotia Capital.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity. $107,437 worth of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) was bought by SARGENT RONALD.

Calamos Advisors Llc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 3,393 shares to 517,018 valued at $127.84 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) stake by 6,724 shares and now owns 408,870 shares. Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was raised too.