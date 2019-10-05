Calamos Advisors Has Trimmed By $794,832 Its Ppg Industries (PPG) Stake; Aureus Asset Management Decreased Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Class A (BAH) Holding

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Class A (BAH) stake by 20.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 75,624 shares as Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Class A (BAH)’s stock rose 17.22%. The Aureus Asset Management Llc holds 296,783 shares with $19.65M value, down from 372,407 last quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Class A now has $9.81B valuation. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $70.83. About 1.12M shares traded or 12.21% up from the average. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 10/04/2018 – U.S. Defense Department’s Info Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B Contract to Provide Info and Communication System IT Solutions; 29/05/2018 – The Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen a Place on $495M IDIQ Contract to Conquer Tough Technical Challenges; 18/04/2018 – Harris, St. Laurent & Chaudhry LLP and Mark Kelly, Esq; 18/04/2018 – Survey: Fewer Than Half of National Respondents Have Basic Information to Prepare for a Disaster; 03/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN GETS $179M CONTRACT TO SUPPORT U.S. NAVY SHORE INFRA; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL BACKLOG WAS $16.0 BLN, COMPARED TO $13.6 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS lll Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and Technology Solutions; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q EPS 58c; 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS III Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and; 10/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) stake by 8.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ppg Industries Inc now has $27.51B valuation. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $116.62. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 EPS, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.16M for 18.00 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PPG Facilities Nationwide to Host Students on National Manufacturing Day – Business Wire” on October 04, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “PPG names two executive vice presidents – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PPG Industries: Uninspiring – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PPG Printable Heating Technology to Be Highlighted at WardsAuto UX Conference – Business Wire” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “PPG reaches settlement with SEC – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. PPG Industries has $13300 highest and $11000 lowest target. $123.25’s average target is 5.69% above currents $116.62 stock price. PPG Industries had 9 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Buckingham Research maintained PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) rating on Monday, April 22. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $110 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, September 9 with “Buy”.

More notable recent Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results on Friday, November 1, 2019 – Business Wire” published on September 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “This D.C. company wants to help the world better prepare for natural disasters – Washington Business Journal” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Booz Allen to Participate at Morgan Stanley’s 7th Annual Laguna Conference on September 12th – Business Wire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Air Force awards $950M tech contract to 8 Northern Virginia companies – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding has $8500 highest and $7000 lowest target. $76’s average target is 7.30% above currents $70.83 stock price. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding had 10 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $7400 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. Citigroup maintained Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 21. The stock of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) earned “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, September 26.

Analysts await Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 1.47% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BAH’s profit will be $95.52M for 25.66 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.87% negative EPS growth.