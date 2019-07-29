Calamos Advisors Has Raised Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holding by $6.28 Million as Valuation Declined; Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Calamos Advisors Lowered Position

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 24.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 11,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,574 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.28 million, up from 45,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $527.63. About 459,139 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 50.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 310,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 302,790 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.63M, down from 612,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $174.23. About 1.63M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $16.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 10,465 shares to 912,640 shares, valued at $112.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13,052 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,491 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corporation.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “5 Medtech Companies May Be Winning at Johnson & Johnsonâ€™s Expense – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat in Q4 – Nasdaq” published on January 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Intuitive Announces Second Quarter Earnings Nasdaq:ISRG – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuitive Surgical Earnings: ISRG Stock Sinks on Q1 Profit Miss – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Fincl Inc holds 0.02% or 195 shares. Magnetar Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 1,273 shares in its portfolio. 15,105 were accumulated by Hartford Invest Mgmt Company. Crossvault Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 2.12% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 7,210 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Llc invested in 26,891 shares. Bamco Inc Ny invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Cadinha And Limited Liability Com holds 2.57% or 23,015 shares. Westpac Banking owns 0% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 40,224 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 9,053 shares. State Teachers Retirement accumulated 163,996 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Communications Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 250 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Joel Isaacson Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 802 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.24% or 215,381 shares. Canandaigua Financial Bank owns 0.21% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,923 shares. Cannell Peter B & accumulated 0.01% or 500 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $23.09 million activity. Another trade for 28,152 shares valued at $14.65 million was made by GUTHART GARY S on Monday, February 4. MOHR MARSHALL sold $3.94M worth of stock.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $16.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp by 590 shares to 82,096 shares, valued at $97.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 128,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Petrobras Brasileiro Sa (Call).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Sell-Side Offers Opposing View Of Union Pacific – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Union Pacific’s Intermodal Service Took Hit During Second Quarter – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Union Pacific’s Q2 earnings beat eases railroad fears – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why British American Tobacco, Neptune Wellness Solutions, and Union Pacific Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.