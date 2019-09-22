Calamos Advisors Has Lowered Stake in Oracle (ORCL) by $9.31 Million; Advent Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Lazard LTD (LAZ) Position by $714,000

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) by 16.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 21,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.28% . The institutional investor held 106,750 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.67M, down from 127,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Lazard Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $35.31. About 1.20 million shares traded or 57.44% up from the average. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 26.27% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 10/04/2018 – MOVES- Neon Underwriting, Aviva Investors, Lazard Asset Management; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Mozambique state gas company hires Lazard to raise $2 bln- Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – “REMAIN COMMITTED TO GRADUALLY INCREASING QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OVER TIME” – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – InvestmentEurope: Exclusive: Lazard Frères Gestion appoints subordinated debt fund manager; 11/04/2018 – Peter Q. Thompson Joins Lazard Midwest Advisory Team; 19/04/2018 – CONGO REPUBLIC EXPECTS TALKS WITH IMF TO “RAPIDLY LEAD TO THE ADOPTION” OF A THREE-YEAR PROGRAMME – PM STATEMENT; 17/04/2018 – Alexandre de Rothschild to take over at helm of Rothschild bank; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 2.2% Position in Aptiv; 26/04/2018 – Lazard 1Q Net $159.7M; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 2.9% Position in Columbus McKinnon

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 166,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 575,535 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.79 million, down from 741,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 59.79M shares traded or 347.57% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 08/05/2018 – Elon Musk took on the Oracle of Omaha over the weekend, calling his ‘moat’ analogy ‘lame.’; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 27/03/2018 – Oracle wins key round in long-running Google fight; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – SHAREHOLDERS HAVE VOTED IN FAVOUR OF PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY ORACLE CORP THROUGH ITS UNIT VIA A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Loot Crate Achieves Explosive Growth on NetSuite; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 29/05/2018 – Oracle and Tendril Named Leading Home Energy Management Software Providers by Navigant Research; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Gets a Bit Cloudier — Heard on the Street; 09/03/2018 – Oracle Power Gains Approval for Coal Plant From Project Partner

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $5.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ctrip.Com Intl Ltd (Prn) by 11.30 million shares to 21.17 million shares, valued at $23.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Capital Corp (Prn) by 618,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50.49M shares, and has risen its stake in Horizon Pharma Inv Ltd (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold LAZ shares while 81 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 1.94% less from 82.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Financial Advsr Inc accumulated 42,339 shares. Barclays Plc holds 0% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) or 61,036 shares. Greystone Managed Invs reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Bessemer Group Incorporated stated it has 70 shares. Cibc World Markets accumulated 0% or 20,807 shares. Franklin Res Inc accumulated 66,231 shares or 0% of the stock. Rwc Asset Mgmt Llp holds 2.97% or 1.97M shares. Invesco Ltd owns 1.33 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 173,856 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James Associate has 0.02% invested in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Legal General Group Incorporated Public accumulated 59,945 shares. Utah Retirement invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). Strs Ohio owns 1.24 million shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0.01% or 11.29M shares.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $18.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 2,929 shares to 73,468 shares, valued at $11.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 4,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM).