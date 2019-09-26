Calamos Advisors Has Lowered Its Position in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) as Share Value Rose; Eventide Asset Management Has Trimmed Xpo Logistics (XPO) Holding by $14.14 Million

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 31.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 248,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 540,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.22 million, down from 788,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $72.03. About 787,810 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Net $66.9M; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 200.4 MLN VS EUR 204.9 MLN YEAR AGO; 11/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Single-Entry Platform for Multimodal Freight Transportation Solutions; 19/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe; 02/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 21/04/2018 – DJ XPO Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XPO); 31/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Plans to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 14/05/2018 – DRIVERS AT XPO IN ERIE, PA SEEK TEAMSTER REPRESENTATION:UNION; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Buy 770 Big-Rig Trucks as Cargo Demand Surges

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 7.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 58,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 692,716 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.53 million, down from 750,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $93.38. About 1.37M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 22/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE SAYS JOHN TUTTLE PROMOTED TO COO OF NYSE GROUP; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685 Million; 05/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT OF DEAL WILL NOT BE MATERIAL TO ICE OR IMPACT CAPITAL RETURN PLANS; 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sets May 3rd for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Announcement; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Statistics, Including Record Futures Average Daily Volume and; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues of $1.2 billion, +5% y/y and GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.79;; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Statistics, Including Record Futures Average Daily Volume and Open Interest; 04/05/2018 – Foes of market data fee hikes encouraged by SEC scrutiny

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Service Gp has invested 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Us Bank De invested in 0.02% or 75,916 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership has 61,522 shares. Weiss Asset Lp invested in 0.01% or 2,478 shares. The New York-based Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc has invested 0.97% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Utah Retirement has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Invesco holds 0.13% or 6.51 million shares in its portfolio. Fil Ltd holds 1.97 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 920,861 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants invested in 3,656 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 175,555 were accumulated by Proshare Ltd Liability Company. Stock Yards State Bank And Trust accumulated 190,165 shares. West Virginia-based Security Natl Tru has invested 0.06% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Cap holds 17.67M shares. Westpac Banking stated it has 161,607 shares.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $515.59M for 25.38 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.

