Calamos Advisors Has Lowered Its Exelon (EXC) Holding; Heartland Financial USA Has 1.48 Sentiment

Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF) investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.69, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 68 investment professionals increased and opened new holdings, while 46 sold and decreased their stock positions in Heartland Financial USA Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 18.15 million shares, down from 18.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Heartland Financial USA Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 33 Increased: 44 New Position: 24.

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased Exelon Corp (EXC) stake by 10.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 85,383 shares as Exelon Corp (EXC)’s stock rose 1.82%. The Calamos Advisors Llc holds 723,773 shares with $36.28 million value, down from 809,156 last quarter. Exelon Corp now has $44.49B valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.82. About 5.53M shares traded or 7.33% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 02/05/2018 – EXELON CEO: PJM REFORMS COULD BE IN PLACE BY NEXT YEAR; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF 2021-2022 PJM CAPACITY AUCTION – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Exelon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Exelon Sees 2Q EPS 55c-EPS 65c; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Snags Gas `Gold Mine’ in Priciest U.S. Power Market; 04/04/2018 – Steve Scalise: Exelon Utilities Passing Along $525M to Customers Because of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 23/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP OWN REACTORS IN N.J; 12/04/2018 – NEW JERSEY SENATE PASSES BILL AIDING PSEG, EXELON NUKE PLANTS; 29/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on DOJ and FERC Filing in Illinois Future Energy Jobs Act Lawsuit; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS DRESDEN 3 REACTOR POWER TO 84% FROM 100%: NRC

The stock increased 2.05% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $46.27. About 85,380 shares traded. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) has declined 20.30% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLF News: 27/04/2018 – Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Schmitz Brings Extensive Commercial Banking Leadership to Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Board of Directors; 18/05/2018 – Heartland Financial: Bruce Lee Named CEO, Effective June 1; 30/04/2018 – HEARTLAND FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 86C; 07/05/2018 – Heartland Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 21/05/2018 – HEARTLAND FINL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO EPS IMMEDIATELY; 18/05/2018 – Lee Named President and Chief Executive Officer of Heartland Financial USA, Inc; 18/05/2018 – HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS NAMED BRUCE LEE, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 23/04/2018 DJ Heartland Financial USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTLF); 08/05/2018 – Heartland Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Declares Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Barry Orr Joins Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Heartland Financial (HTLF) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call for July 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.70 billion. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits. It has a 12.65 P/E ratio. The firm also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; small business loans; agricultural loans; real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans comprising motor vehicle loans, home improvement loans, home equity line of credit, and fixed rate home equity and personal lines of credit; and credit cards for commercial, business, and personal use.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co holds 11.37% of its portfolio in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. for 1.65 million shares. Accredited Investors Inc. owns 129,035 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, At Bancorp has 0.83% invested in the company for 129,857 shares. The Georgia-based Earnest Partners Llc has invested 0.61% in the stock. Walthausen & Co. Llc, a New York-based fund reported 94,099 shares.

Calamos Advisors Llc increased Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 5,838 shares to 778,094 valued at $41.78 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ionis Pharmaceuticals In (Prn) stake by 13.19M shares and now owns 41.20 million shares. Inphi Corp (Prn) was raised too.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) 7.2% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Friday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Exelon’s (NYSE:EXC) 45% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Three Mile Island nuclear reactor set to be sold, dismantled – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Exelon (NYSE:EXC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Exelon had 12 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, May 16. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Mizuho. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 12. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, June 14. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold” on Monday, February 25. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) earned “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, May 16. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 10 by Goldman Sachs.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $837,900 activity. Shares for $837,900 were sold by Aliabadi Paymon.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc invested in 300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.33% or 1.77M shares. American Registered Investment Advisor holds 0.33% or 11,765 shares in its portfolio. 17,380 were accumulated by Ameritas Invest Partners. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability holds 0.25% or 42,127 shares. Affinity Inv Ltd Co stated it has 1.82% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Burney Comm holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 164,944 shares. Lincoln National Corporation has invested 0.05% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Raymond James Assocs holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 732,689 shares. Matarin Limited Liability Corporation owns 82,354 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Synovus Fincl reported 19,783 shares. Cornerstone Inv Ptnrs invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Atwood And Palmer Incorporated owns 200 shares. 6,192 were accumulated by Moors And Cabot. Cibc Asset Management owns 98,263 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.