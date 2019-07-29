Calamos Advisors Has Lowered Holding in Unum Group (UNM) as Stock Price Declined; As Caredx (CDNA) Shares Rose, Woodmont Investment Counsel Cut by $362,700 Its Position

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 48.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 11,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,379 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390,000, down from 24,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $33.07. About 654,302 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 215.96% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 211.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 22/03/2018 – CAREDX INC CDNA.O FY2018 REV VIEW $61.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA); 10/05/2018 – CareDx Sees FY18 Rev $64M-$66M; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Unum Group (UNM) by 60.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 422,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 277,500 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.39 million, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Unum Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $32.5. About 1.19 million shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 8.05% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q Net $273.5M; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE OF 13 PERCENT IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 03/04/2018 – Unum Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement with Seattle Genetics; 29/03/2018 – #2 Unum Therapeutics stumbles on its Nasdaq debut, raising $69M and some transparency issues $UMRX -8%; 22/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Unum Group’s Junior Subordinated Notes; 29/05/2018 – Unum Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q EPS $1.23; 22/05/2018 – Unum Raises $300 Million At 6.25%; 29/05/2018 – Unum Group completes junior subordinated notes offering; 23/04/2018 – DJ Unum Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNM)

Analysts await Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 3.08% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.3 per share. UNM’s profit will be $283.92M for 6.06 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Unum Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold UNM shares while 141 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 187.49 million shares or 1.97% less from 191.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.09% or 3.16 million shares. M&R Cap Management reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Cornercap Invest Counsel reported 87,625 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. 1.80M are held by Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership. Geode Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Earnest Prtn holds 0% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 81 shares. The Illinois-based Hightower Lc has invested 0% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Moreover, Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Ltd has 0% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Calamos Advsr Lc accumulated 0.06% or 277,500 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt holds 40,338 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Old State Bank In owns 9,356 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Aperio Group Lc reported 0.03% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). First Republic Management holds 0% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) or 17,318 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 61,869 shares stake. Shell Asset Com, a Netherlands-based fund reported 13,880 shares.

More notable recent Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For April 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Unum Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Unum, local partners bring ‘Check Your Blind Spots’ diversity tour bus to Chattanooga – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Is Yielding 3.1% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $16.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 444 shares to 62,462 shares, valued at $73.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inphi Corp (Prn) by 3.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $776,100 activity.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $384.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 13,213 shares to 33,919 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 14,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf.

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CareDx Adds iBox Technology, Next Step Towards Artificial Intelligence in Transplant Care – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CareDx down 13% on bearish Kerrisdale report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CareDx (CDNA) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CareDx applauds HHS Report on Cost Savings of Lifetime Immunosuppressive Drug Coverage for Transplant Patients – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Trump’s Kidney Disease Executive Order May Boost This Health Stock, Tank Others – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.